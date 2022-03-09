Gov. Ricketts on 'Fox & Friends': Biden living in 'disconnected world' with energy policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts explained on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that the Keystone XL pipeline would provide America with energy security. Ricketts criticized President Biden for considering oil deals with countries like Iran and Venezuela rather than a close ally like Canada.

GOV. PETE RICKETTS: One of the things we talked about when we were talking about why we should have the Keystone pipeline was energy security. Canada is one of our closest allies, and to have an oil relationship with them is way better than doing it with Venezuela or Iran. It really just goes to show the president is living in some sort of disconnected world if he thinks we cannot be energy independent and have security.

