'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot praises 'strength' of freed Hamas hostages during emotional visit

"Wonder Woman" actress and Israeli national Gal Gadot visited with survivors of Hamas captivity on Tuesday, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.



During their gathering, Gadot embraced and spoke with Doron Steinbrecher, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Moran Stella Yanai, and Ilana Gritzewsky, all of whom shared harrowing stories from their time in captivity.



The women also expressed their gratitude to Gadot for her "outspoken support of the fight to bring the hostages home," the Forum noted.

"Don’t stop," Doron Steinbrecher told Gadot. "We must keep talking and keep them in people’s hearts and minds."

Gadot, who served as a combat instructor in the Israel Defense Forces and represented Israel in Miss Universe 2004, reflected on the courage of the freed hostages.



"You’ve all been through incredibly difficult things, and I can’t believe you’re standing here today, continuing your lives and fighting for others," she said. "Watching you carry the weight for those still in captivity — you are an inspiration, and you are strength."



According to the American Jewish Committee, 50 hostages, including men, women, and two Americans, remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza.



A hostage agreement reached in January between Israel and Hamas led to the release of 33 individuals, but advocacy groups like the Hostages and Missing Families Forum continue to push for the return of those still being held.

Gadot’s visit comes as part of broader efforts to maintain international awareness and support for the remaining hostages.



Gadot is best known for her portrayal of DC superhero "Wonder Woman" and her appearance in "Death on the Nile" in 2022.