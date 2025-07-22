Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

World

'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot praises 'strength' of freed Hamas hostages during emotional visit

Former IDF combat instructor Gal Gadot urged to 'keep talking' about remaining hostages still held in Gaza

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Actress Gal Gadot visits with 5 former Hamas captives in 'emotional' meeting Video

Actress Gal Gadot visits with 5 former Hamas captives in 'emotional' meeting

International star Gal Gadot visited with five women on Thursday who were held by Hamas in Gaza. (Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"Wonder Woman" actress and Israeli national Gal Gadot visited with survivors of Hamas captivity on Tuesday, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

During their gathering, Gadot embraced and spoke with Doron Steinbrecher, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Moran Stella Yanai, and Ilana Gritzewsky, all of whom shared harrowing stories from their time in captivity. 

The women also expressed their gratitude to Gadot for her "outspoken support of the fight to bring the hostages home," the Forum noted.

"Don’t stop," Doron Steinbrecher told Gadot. "We must keep talking and keep them in people’s hearts and minds."

MOTHER OF SLAIN SOLDIER HELD BY HAMAS TERRORISTS FOR 4K DAYS MAKES PLEA TO TRUMP

Gal Gadot takes a selfie with women freed from Hamas captivity during a visit

Gal Gadot takes a selfie with Hamas hostage survivors during a gathering in Israel, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The women shared their experiences in captivity and called for continued advocacy. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Gadot, who served as a combat instructor in the Israel Defense Forces and represented Israel in Miss Universe 2004, reflected on the courage of the freed hostages.

"You’ve all been through incredibly difficult things, and I can’t believe you’re standing here today, continuing your lives and fighting for others," she said. "Watching you carry the weight for those still in captivity — you are an inspiration, and you are strength."

According to the American Jewish Committee, 50 hostages, including men, women, and two Americans, remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza. 

ISRAEL RECOVERS REMAINS OF THREE MORE BODIES HELD BY HAMAS: 'NO VICTORY UNTIL LAST HOSTAGE RETURNS'

Gal Gadot hugs a former Hamas hostage during a meeting in Israel.

Gal Gadot hugs a former Hamas hostage during a visit with survivors in Israel, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Gadot met with multiple women who had been held captive to hear their stories and express support for ongoing efforts to bring the remaining hostages home. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

A hostage agreement reached in January between Israel and Hamas led to the release of 33 individuals, but advocacy groups like the Hostages and Missing Families Forum continue to push for the return of those still being held.

Gal Gadot stands with former Hamas hostages during a visit in Israel

Israeli actress Gal Gadot poses with former Hamas hostages and family members during a meeting in Israel, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Survivors shared their experiences in captivity and thanked Gadot for her advocacy. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Gadot’s visit comes as part of broader efforts to maintain international awareness and support for the remaining hostages.

Gadot is best known for her portrayal of DC superhero "Wonder Woman" and her appearance in "Death on the Nile" in 2022.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X