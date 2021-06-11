Twitter lampoons G-7 'family photo' of world leaders: 'Weirdest season of The Bachelor ever'

Twitter had some fun at the expense of the world leaders who attended the G-7 summit this week for what's been dubbed as the "family photo."

The photo, which was taken at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England, featured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the front row and European Council President Charles Michel, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the back.

However, the exaggerated spacing between the leaders and their positions on the platform has sparked widespread mockery on social media. Many of them compared toys out of their package.

"G7 life-size action figures. Collect them all!" BBC reporter Anthony Zurcher exclaimed.

"2021 McFarland Toys catalog is boring af," photojournalist J.M. Giordano said.

"Collect every figure and mail proof of purchase to Hasbro for a free display stand," former Google product manager Ken Norton joked.

The photo sparked a wide range of television analogies.

"Looks like a TV morning exercise show," Israeli journalist Amichai Stein insisted.

"This Lost reboot looks terrible," New York Times developer Alastair Coote wrote.

"Weirdest season of The Bachelor ever," Daily Wire contributor Harry Khachatrian similarly quipped.

"It was meant to be an overcast beach weekend between nine old friends, a way to revisit yesteryear. But mysteries present themselves and need to be untangled in this very special episode of Cornwall Capers," News Statesman editor Emily Tamkin presented a TV-like suspense thriller.

"This looks like they are waiting to be beamed up," Bloomberg political reporter Ryan Beckwith tweeted, alluding to "Star Trek."

"Eurovision's worst act?" Vice News reporter Cameron Joseph asked.

Others slammed the perceived COVID safety precautions that were being practiced during the photo op.

"Virus theater," Twitchy editor Greg Pollowitz declared.

"Why are a bunch of vaccinated people socially distancing from each other? This is nothing more than theater at this point," Daily Caller editor David Hookstead similarly tweeted.