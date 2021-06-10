Kamala Harris snaps at Univision anchor while pressing VP on when she will visit border: 'I'm not finished'

Vice President Kamala Harris had a tense exchange with Univision anchor Ilia Calderón over when she will visit the southern border.

During an interview on Thursday, Calderón pressed Harris, who was assigned by President Biden to handle the border crisis, on how she herself has yet to make it down to the US-Mexico border to see the migrant crisis in person.

"I've said I'm going to the border," Harris told the anchor. "And I-"

"When are you going to the border, Vice President?" Calderón asked during a remote interview.

CNN'S CHRIS CILLIZZA EVEN ADMITS KAMALA HARRIS IS ‘HAVING A BAD WEEK’

As Harris was speaking, she heard Calderón's slightly delayed question, which appeared to not sit well.

"I'm not finished," Harris sternly replied along with a brief chuckle. "I've said I'm going to the border. And also if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border. So my first trip as vice president of the United States was to go- in terms of a foreign trip- to Guatemala, to be on the ground there to address and to be informed of the root causes why are the people of Guatemala leaving."

"Do you have a date for your trip to the border?" Calderón followed.

"I will keep you posted," Harris replied.

Harris' brief scold of the Univision anchor went viral on social media.

"In fairness, I did not have @VP Kamala Harris hitting @iliacalderon with 'I'm speaking' on my bingo card," Media Research Center Latino director Jorge Bonilla reacted.

"Oof," National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin tweeted.

DANA PERINO: KAMALA HARRIS' BORDER ASSIGNMENT ‘BAFFLING’ FROM THE BEGINNING, ONLY ANSWER IS TO ‘JUST GO’

"There’s that harris charm," political commentator Allahpundit said.

"Quite sexist-racist for Calderon to interrupt Harris like that," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross quipped.

Earlier this week, Harris had an awkward exchange with NBC's Lester Holt, who similarly challenged her for not having visited the border.

"At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border," Harris said. "So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You haven't been to the border," Holt told her.

"And I haven't been to Europe," Harris uncomfortably chuckled. "I don't understand the point that you're making."