‘FOX News Sunday’ anchor Chris Wallace to sit down with President Trump

“FOX News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace will interview President Donald Trump on July 19, marking the president’s first Sunday show appearance since June 2019.

The interview will take place at the White House and will focus on the upcoming election, the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest across the country.

Wallace previously interviewed Trump for “FOX News Sunday” in November 2018. Wallace and Trump are also expected to discuss the upcoming Republican National Convention and a variety of other topics.

“FOX News Sunday” airs at various times on local FOX broadcast affiliates and is replayed on Fox News Channel at 2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. ET.

Wallace previously sat down with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden earlier this year ahead of Super Tuesday. Wallace has participated in the coverage of nearly every major political event since joining Fox News in 2003. The veteran journalist became the first Fox News personality ever to moderate a general election presidential debate when he grilled Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Wallace has piled up awards during his five decades in journalism, including three Emmy Awards, the Dupont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award, the National Press Foundation’s Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism and the ICFJ Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism, for "his unbiased, piercing approach to interviews."

Fox News Channel recently finished the second quarter of 2020 with its largest audience in history.

Fox News had its most-watched quarter ever in both total viewers and during the primetime hours of 8 and 11 p.m., finishing as the most-watched among all of basic cable in both respective measurables. It was the 16th straight quarter that Fox News finished atop the total day category.