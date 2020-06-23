Fox News finishes atop all of primetime television for week of record-setting Trump rally

Fox News Channel finish as the most-watched network in all of television during primetime for the week of June 15-21, as President Trump’s rally with record-setting viewership helped the network surpass primetime averages of even CBS, NBC and ABC.

Trump’s Tulsa rally – his first since the coronavirus pandemic brought large public gatherings to a halt – helped Fox News land its largest Saturday night primetime audience in the history of the network.

TRUMP RALLY GIVES FOX NEWS LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HISTORY

Fox News’ broadcast of Trump’s rally was also the top-rated, non-entertainment telecast in all of primetime television for the week, earning 6.7 million total viewers and 1.4 million in the key demographic of adults age 25-54. It even beat ABC News’ heavily promoted interview with former national security adviser John Bolton and CBS' "60 Minutes."

Trump’s speech averaged 8.2 million total viewers during the 9 p.m. ET hour, topping major 2020 events such as ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft’s opening night, TNT’s NBA All-Star Game and multiple Democratic presidential primary debates

A study by NewsBusters determined on Monday that MSNBC showed its viewers only 3 minutes and 45 seconds of the president's remarks, or 3.7 percent of the 101-minute speech. CNN showed even less, clocking in only 3 minutes and 25 seconds, or 3.4 percent. Fox News, in contrast, aired the remarks in full.

“The Greg Gutfeld Show” attracted 4.6 million viewers following Trump’s speech, making it the most-watched episode of the show ever, averaging more viewers than broadcast powerhouses such as NBC’s “Today” and CBS’ “Evening News” in the process.

CNN CONTINUES TO GIVE GOV. CUOMO A PASS ON NEW YORK’S NURSING HOME CONTROVERSY

Fox News finished the week averaging 3.8 million primetime viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 2 million and CNN’s 1.7 million. HGTV and TLC joined the news networks among the five-most watched channels on cable from 8-11 p.m. FNC has finished first in primetime on cable for 22-straight weeks.

CNN, MSNBC COVERED LESS THAN 4 MINUTES OF TRUMP RALLY DESPITE ALL-DAY TULSA COVERAGE, STUDY SAYS

During the same time period, Fox News’ primetime average topped CBS’ 3.4 million, NBC’s 3.2 million and ABC’s 2.7 million to finish atop of all television for the week.

Fox News extended its 24-week win streak among total viewers by averaging 1.8 million, followed by 1.2 million for MSNBC and 1.1 million for CNN as HGTV and Hallmark Channel rounded out the top five.

“Hannity” finished as the most-watched show in cable news for the week, averaging nearly 4 million viewers per night. “Hannity” has now outdrawn MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” for 67 straight weeks, as the far-left host averaged 2.9 million viewers.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five” joined “Hannity” as the four most-watched shows on cable news.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.