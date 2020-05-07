Fox News and Fox Business hosts say Happy Mother's Day to their moms

To mark Mother's Day 2020, the hosts and reporters of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network expressed their appreciation to their mothers and all the moms across America who are helping their families through the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris Faulkner

"I'm dedicating Mother's Day this year to all the moms around the world who are giving birth during this coronavirus pandemic. We are sending your support and love from afar because we know that every mom counts!"

Maria Bartiromo

"When I was just a schoolgirl, my mother wrote on a piece of paper [that] 'excellence comes through preparation' and she stuck that on my bulletin board. That has led my entire life [and] my career. My dear mom: thank you so much for your leadership...a lifetime of love, and a lifetime of great advice. Happy Mother's Day to you and all the great mothers out there. You are my hero."

Jesse Watters

"To all the moms out there and as you know from Mom Texts, I get a lot of advice from my mom. And, one thing that I have learned is 'stop yelling at Juan.'"

Juan Williams

"Roses are red, violets are blue, and I want to say thank you, mothers. Thank you. [Happy] Mother's Day to all of you mothers. You know, The Intruders had a song 'I Always Love My Mama' and that's the truth. Happy Mother's Day."

Martha MacCallum

"Moms of America, you have been really tested over the last several weeks - comfort food, homework, and extra laundry, and extra everything but you have been the core of holding families together and sometimes that meant taking care of people who are on the frontlines or people who have the virus. So, my heart goes out to you and I wish everybody across America to remember your moms on this special day. Happy Mother's Day!"

Katie Pavlich

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms out there. And, a special message to my mom, who has taught me so many life lessons that I've used to succeed. I love you very much, Happy Mother's Day."

Lisa Boothe

"Hi moms, you are the heart and soul of your family, the glue that keeps it all together. I know that my mom has taught me what unconditional love is, and I know that because I tested her in high school! To my mom Diane, I love you so very much. And, to all the moms at home, Happy Mother's Day!"

Stuart Varney

"My mom lived to a great old age, nearly 98. I used to call her every day same time, just a 2-minute conversation. And, one day I asked her 'what's your earliest memory?' and she came back like that, real fast. She said it was the sinking of the Titanic. She was 4 yrs and 7 months old when the ship went down and she remembers the newsboys running through the streets shouting the news. That was my mom's earliest memory and she lived through a lot. The Depression, the Second World War, and a whole lot more. My mother led a long, full life. God bless her."

Tucker Carlson

"I’m going to take another controversial position. I’m for mothers. They perpetuate the species. They're incredibly nice and above all, they love you more than anybody else does. So Happy Mother's Day. Cheers!"

Ed Henry

"Happy Mother's Day. First of all to my sister Colleen, an awesome mom. Or mom, Christine, my wife Shirley who is a terrific stepmom and then I think about all the moms here at Fox. CEO Suzanne Scott, who supported my sister and [me] through our surgeries. Then, of course, you have my partner in crime on 'America's Newsroom': Sandra Smith -- just an awesome mom. And then, Dr. Nicole Saphier, who's been helping us through this pandemic and I'm thinking about you too, Ainsley! Happy Mother's Day!"

Sandra Smith

"Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! You are doing a great job. I found that there is nothing more rewarding than to pass down the strong family values that my mother instilled in me growing up, to my young children. To my mom, Happy Mother's Day, I love you, and to all the moms out there, have a wonderful Mother's Day!"

Dr. Nicole Saphier

"Something my mother always said to me was that if you can be anything in this world, be kind and that is a message I have tried to carry on to my three children. And, although we are not on the same boat, we are all weathering similar storms right now. So remember to be kind to your friends, your families, and absolutely your mother. Happy Mother's Day, everyone!"

Shannon Bream

"As we celebrate moms this week, so many of you are doing a million things. Taking care of your kids, homeschooling them while trying to work from home, and trying to manage all the chaos and worries that they have. Our hats are off to you. My mom gave me such great advice and continues to. Treat people kindly, work hard, and trust God. She says you'll never regret those things and she is right. Happy Mother's Day to her and all of you moms out there."

Bret Baier

"I just want to say Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there with big roles now: parent, teacher, friend, and much more. To Amy, the mother of my kids. To Pat, my mom, and Barbara, my mother-in-law. Happy Mother's Day. I think I covered all the bases. Have a great day!"

Chris Wallace

"I want to say thank you to all the mothers out there, especially during these challenging times. Mothers who can also be daughters, and sisters and wives are the ones who keep us safe and sound. So, Happy Mother's Day!"

Pete Hegseth

"I want to say Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there, three mothers in particular. To my mother, God bless you and thank you so much for raising me. I want to thank the mother of my beautiful daughter Gwendolyn. The lovely, talented Jennifer, the love of my life, an amazing mother to all of our kids. And then, I want to thank all the MAGA mothers out there raising great patriots in this amazing country. Happy Mother's Day!"

Abby Hornacek

"I’ve learned a lot of things from my mom but I think my favorite piece of advice she’s ever given me is you can own a million things but those material things will never love you back. But, if you put your love into people, that’s truly what fills the soul. So, go show some love! Happy Mother's Day to my mom and to all the other moms out there. We love you and we appreciate you!"

Judge Andrew Napolitano

“Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there and especially the moms I am privileged to work with on 'Fox & Friends!' Ainsley and Janice and of course to my own wonderful mother. All that I am and all that I hope to be I owe to my angel mother. Happy Mother's Day, sweetheart!”

Lawrence Jones

"Well, its that time of year again. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there! To my mother: you were a very young mom when you had me and I cannot thank you enough for all the love and the lessons that you have taught me throughout the years. I truly wouldn't be where I am today without you, mom. I love you so much. Thank you for being my rock and enjoy your day!"

Bill Hemmer

"To all the moms out there, you know how much you have done for us. Thank you! You know how special you are, but especially to the dearest mother of all, my mom. I love you and Happy Mother's Day!"

Dana Perino

"Wishing a very happy Mother's Day to all the great moms out there, including my own!"

Emily Compagno

"Happy Mother's Day to all you mothers and mother figures out there. My mom is a proud cancer survivor and one of my favorite lessons that she taught me is that every day is a gift. I hope, whether you are celebrating virtually or in person, you can all celebrate the gift of the day and the gift of each other."

Griff Jenkins

"When I was like five, I decided to run away from home. My mom said to be sure and 'take everything you’ll need.' Good idea I thought, as I grabbed my favorite stuffed animal and some Hot Wheels cars and I headed for the door. On the way out of the door though, I turned to her and said, I think I’ll take you too. So early on I knew how important moms were and to all of them I say Happy Mothers Day, and to mine, thank you and I love you."

Dr. Marc Siegel

"Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. My own mother is turning 95 this month. She taught me to always look for the good in people. She taught me to keep a positive attitude, no matter what, and she is still dancing at the age of 95. Happy Mother's Day, mom, and to all the mothers out there!"