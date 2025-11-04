Fox News dominates YouTube in October with 377 million views to beat competition for sixth straight month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media finished October as the top news brand on YouTube for the sixth straight month with a staggering 377 million video views, according to Emplifi.

FOX News Media beat MSNBC’s 329 million video views by nearly 50 million and finished even further ahead of CNN, which settled for 186 million video views.

Along the way, FOX News Media topped ABC News’ 130 million video views, NBC News' 113 million and CBS News’ 63 million combined.

Fox News has found success with YouTube video views as the company has emphasized the platform in 2025.

The Fox News Clips platform, which launched in May and provides the latest reporting and analysis from Fox News Channel, continues to grow while the flagship Fox News account has over 14.6 million subscribers. FOX Business nabbed 54 million views on YouTube during the month.

Fox News also topped all news brands on social media with 162.4 million social media interactions across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X, according to Emplifi and Shareablee.

Fox News piled up over 24 million TikTok interactions for a 12% year-over-year increase.

On Facebook, Fox News drove 108 million interactions for a 529% increase compared to October 2024, while also securing 23.2 million Instagram interactions and 7.1 million on X.

Fox News also dominated linear television in the news-heavy month of October, topping MSNBC and CNN combined across key metrics.

Fox News Channel averaged 1.5 million total day viewers to finish No. 1 among all cable options, while MSNBC managed only 504,000 total day viewers and CNN settled for an average audience of 388,000.

During primetime, Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers to crush cable news competitors, as MSNBC averaged 815,000 primetime viewers and CNN delivered only 504,000.