Fox, US VETS renew 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness

Fox News Channel viewers can expect to see a lot of camouflage through Veterans Day on November 11.

FOX Corporation is partnering with U.S.VETS for the "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the fifth straight year to help end veteran homelessness — because too many American heroes who bravely served our country find themselves sleeping on the streets they swore to protect.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign is dedicated to ending veteran homelessness in the United States — because "veterans" and "homelessness" should never be uttered in the same sentence.

FOX is the founding media sponsor of the campaign, which aims to bring visibility and awareness to the tragic issue in the United States while transforming what it means to wear camo here at home. The past four years have been wildly successful and resulted in significant donations to U.S.VETS and greater awareness of the critical work they do.

Fox News Channel hosts and anchors will wear camo to show appreciation and gratitude for veterans and their military service — while also raising awareness and funds to propel U.S.VETS' mission. Viewers can pick up Fox News-branded camo gear in the online store and wear it proudly on Veterans Day to show support for U.S. veterans.

Viewers can make camo their cause by donating or shopping online here, because veterans deserve to live with dignity and independence — not on the streets.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign offers a variety of camouflage products — from hats and T-shirts to mugs and duffel bags — designed to create awareness of the U.S.VETS Mission.

Every purchase helps veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life by providing housing, counseling, career development and other critical support.

"Make Camo Your Cause" will also appear in on-screen graphics and across Fox News social media platforms and Fox News Digital.

Founded in 1993, U.S.VETS is now the largest nonprofit with boots on the ground fighting America’s veteran homelessness crisis. It provides housing, counseling, supportive services and career programs, in addition to supportive services for veterans to rebuild and thrive.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner will interview U.S.VETS CEO Darryl J. Vincent on Nov. 11.

