Fox News Digital surges in unique visitors, trounces CNN, NY Times in newsy month of April

Fox News Digital continued its dominance against its liberal media rivals throughout the month of April with a surge in unique visitors year over year.

Fox News Digital reached over a whopping 130 million total multi-platform unique visitors, a 25% increase from April 2024, according to Comscore. CNN, meanwhile, dipped to 89 million multi-platform unique visitors, a 16% decrease from last year, and The New York Times finished with 71 million, down 3% from a year ago.

Throughout April, Fox News Digital landed a staggering 1.9 billion total multi-platform views, a 26% surge from last April. The New York Times trailed with 1.6 billion multi-platform views, failing to make any movement in that metric compared to last year, and CNN dropped 18% to 1 billion.

Additionally, Fox News Digital crushed its competitors in total multi-platform minutes with roughly 3.9 billion, a 31% increase from last April. CNN and The New York Times fell to 1.4 billion and 1.3 billion respectively, both losing 17-18% in the metric from a year ago.

Fox News Digital similarly bested ABC News and NBC News across all metrics in April.

The surge in Fox News' performance occurred across all online platforms. On YouTube, Fox News reached 326 million video views, more than doubling the views reached last April.

On social media, Fox News maintained its status as the most engaged news brand with 75.4 million total social interactions throughout the month, up 203% from April 2024, according to Emplifi. Nearly 54 million of those interactions came from Facebook, a staggering 532% increase from last April, 18 million came from Instagram and 3.4 million came from X. Fox News also reached nearly 18 million interactions on TikTok.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, The Washington Post and ABC News have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multi-platform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.