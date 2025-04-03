Fox News has best quarter ever on YouTube with over 1 billion video views

Americans continue to rely on Fox News for information and analysis across multiple platforms.

Fox News finished the first quarter of 2025 with over one billion video views on YouTube for its best quarter in history, according to Emplifi.

Fox News finished the historic quarter as the No. 1 news brand on YouTube with a staggering 1.2 billion views. It was the second consecutive quarter that Fox News finished atop the news competitive set, surpassing the nearest competitor, MSNBC’s 945 million views, by 26%.

FOX NEWS’ MASSIVE GROWTH SUSTAINABLE UNDER TRUMP, FOX CORPORATION COO SAYS

CNN managed only 489 million views, while NBC News delivered 391 million views, ABC News followed with 357 million views and CBS News trailed with only 172 million views.

Fox News finished No. 1 with a 26% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, which was previously the best quarter the network ever had on YouTube.

Fox Business also secured 326 million YouTube views in the first quarter compared to just under 90 million for CNBC and under 30 million for Bloomberg. As a result, Fox Business has finished No. 1 among the business news competitive set for the 13th straight quarter, according to Shareablee.

FOX NEWS' TREY YINGST HONORED AT FIRST AMENDMENT AWARDS, STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF 'UNFLINCHING' JOURNALISM

Fox News Digital finished 2024 as the top news brand with multiplatform views and minutes while seeing yearly growth across all metrics, according to Comscore. The momentum has carried over to 2025 as Fox News Digital dominated the news-heavy month of February, finishing as the No. 1 news brand in multiplatform views and minutes.

The digital success comes as Fox News Channel had the highest-rated quarter among weekday total viewers in cable news history during the first quarter of 2025, also topping broadcast competition in key measurables along the way.

FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.