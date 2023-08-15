Fox News Digital dominates July in key categories, topping news brands including CNN and New York Times

Fox News Digital has been the top news brand among multiplatform views for 10 straight months after posting year-over-year gains during July, continuing to drive the national conversation with original reporting, thoughtful analysis and trusted coverage of news that affects Americans.

Fox News Digital delivered gains year-over-year in unique visitors and multiplatform minutes, leading the latter for a staggering 29 straight months.

During July, Fox News Digital published an exclusive reaction from former President Donald Trump, who slammed the Justice Department for "abuse" after being hit with charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation and covered all-things President Biden as his son, Hunter Biden, continued to generated negative attention for the administration.

Fox News Digital was first to report House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Devon Archer confirmed that President Biden "lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved."

Fox News Digital finished the month with 1.7 billion total multiplatform views to gain +21% compared to July of last year, while CNN finished with 1.1 billion after shedding 14% of its views over the same time period.

CNN also lost 24% of its multiplatform minutes from last year, finishing with 1.7 billion compared to Fox News Digital gaining +7% to hit the three-billion threshold in the critical category.

The month also featured comprehensive coverage of Country Music Television (CMT) pulling Jason Aldean’s "Try That In A Small Town" video from circulation, Rep. Jim Jordan's "Facebook Files," and continued fallout from Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light saga.

Entertainment stories including news of a judge ruling in favor of actor Kevin Costner that his estranged wife had to move out of their home by the end of the month, former Vixen singer Janet Gardner dishing on her pivot from glam metal to being a dental hygienist, an interview with New York Times bestseller Scott G. Shea, and coverage of the tragic death of Sinéad O'Connor.

Other top stories included details of an armed Las Vegas worker who stopped a likely mass shooter in his tracks but received little national attention, and critics blasting Austin Mayor Kirk Watson for "pandering" to liberal activists.

During July, Fox News Digital published a variety of opinion pieces including Lee Greenwood, who wrote about cancel culture coming for Aldean, Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters explaining why they're peeved that a biological male was allowed to join their sorority, and former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink reminding readers the price Americans pay for freedom.

Fox News Digital finished atop both multiplatform views and minutes, topping legacy outlets like NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, New York Times, Insider Inc., and USA Today, in addition to CNN.

Fox News Digital was the No. 1 news brand with 3.2 average views per visit, marking its best month in this metric. Additionally, the Fox News Mobile App reached a whopping 5.9 million unique visitors in July.

Fox News was once again the most engaged brand on social media among the competitive set in July, with 30.2 million total social interactions. Fox News has now won the category for 107 straight months, according to Emplifi.

Fox News drove 9.1 million interactions on Facebook, 17.7 million Instagram interactions and 3.4 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, Fox News secured 150.3 million video views according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com finished July with 164 million multiplatform views, and has now topped CNN Business for 16 consecutive months and Bloomberg.com for 27 straight months.

All traffic data courtesy of Comscore.