Fox News’ Dana Perino to debut new podcast, ‘Perino on Politics,’ to examine 2024 election and beyond

Dana Perino, "America’s Newsroom" co-anchor and co-host of "The Five," will debut a new weekly podcast on August 21, FOX News Media announced on Monday.

FOX News Audio’s "Perino on Politics," which launches the same week Fox News Channel will host the first GOP presidential primary debate, will examine the 2024 election and beyond.

Perino will speak with the most informed voices inside and outside of Washington, D.C. including columnists, advisors, pollsters and political strategists to discuss the latest on the campaign trail leading up to critical election. Political strategist Colin Reed and National Review senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty will be the show’s first two guests.

Perino joined Fox News Channel in 2009 following her time as White House Press Secretary in President George W. Bush’s administration. She has since played a key role in Fox News’ election coverage.

Perino’s "America’s Newsroom," which she co-anchors alongside Bill Hemmer, is regularly the top cable news program in its timeslot. "The Five," which she co-hosts alongside Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro, is the most-watched show on cable news despite airing well before the primetime hours that historically dominated ratings.

"The Five," which has been the No. 1 cable news program for seven-straight quarters, averaged 2.6 million viewers and 254,000 among the advertiser-coveted demo of adults age 25-54 during July to continue its unprecedented run.

Perino previously hosted a podcast based on her book, "A Dana Perino Podcast: Everything Will Be Okay."

"Perino on Politics" will be available on FOXNewsPodcasts.com or wherever podcasts are offered.