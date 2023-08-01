Fox News Channel dominates MSNBC, CNN during July, finishes as most-watched cable network

Fox News Channel continued to dominate the cable news landscape in July.

July marked 29-consecutive months that Fox News has crushed the competition among total day and primetime viewers, while nearly topping CNN and MSNBC combined during primetime. Fox News Channel aired 92 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month along the way.

"The Five," which has been the No. 1 cable news program for seven-straight quarters, averaged 2.6 million viewers and 254,000 among the advertiser-coveted demo of adults age 25-54 to continue its unprecedented run.

Fox News’ revamped primetime lineup launched on July 17 with "The Ingraham Angle" kicking things off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by "Jesse Watters Primetime" at 8 p.m. ET, "Hannity" remaining at 9 p.m. ET and "Gutfeld!" now beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The new lineup beat the cable news competition across the board among both total viewers and viewers from the critical demo.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers from 7-11 p.m. ET and 211,000 in the demo, sweeping CNN and MSNBC in all categories, winning combined in total viewers and more than tripling CNN’s total audience. Fox News was the only network to surpass 1.5 million primetime viewers and the new lineup increased FNC’s share of the cable news audience versus the prior month from 41% to 48% in total viewers and from 34% to 42% among the demo.

"The Ingraham Angle" averaged 1.9 million viewers to continue Laura Ingraham’s streak as the most-watched woman in cable news.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" averaged 2,403,000 viewers, making it the most-watched program in primetime viewers and second overall behind only "The Five," which also features Jesse Watters as a cohost alongside Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro.

"Hannity" averaged 2.2 million total viewers in its familiar timeslot to crush CNN and MSNBC combined. Also at 9 p.m. ET, CNN’s newly launched "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" averaged a dismal 558,000 total viewers.

"Gutfeld" averaged two million total viewers, along with 252,000 among the key demo to make it the most-watched primetime show among the group coveted by advertisers.

"FOX & Friends," "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino," "The Faulkner Focus," "Outnumbered," "America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith," "Your World with Neil Cavuto" and Martha MacCallum’s "The Story" all had strong showings, too, as Fox News continued to thump cable news competitors.

Fox News also topped CNN and MSNBC combined on weekends, winning every hour on the schedule among total viewers.

According to Nielsen MRI-Simmons Fusion, Fox News is the No. 1 cable network with Democrats, Republicans and Independents among the demo.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

