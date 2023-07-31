OutKick’s signature programs with Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren, Riley Gaines to stream on Fox Nation

OutKick’s signature programs including "OutKick The Show with Clay Travis," "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" and "Gaines For Girls" will now stream on Fox Nation, the company announced on Monday.

"OutKick has seen rapid growth over the last two years and we are thrilled to begin streaming our authentic content with the loyal audience that Fox Nation has cultivated," OutKick founder Clay Travis said.

New episodes of OutKick programs will be available every night on Fox Nation, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand streaming service brought to you by Fox News, after they first air on OutKick.com and OutKick’s YouTube channel.



"OutKick The Show with Clay Travis" offers unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines in sports, culture, and politics. In addition, Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show, "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" brings her signature bold takes and special guests interviews every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Gaines, who joined OutKick earlier this month to host "Gaines for Girls," is a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer who gained prominence for speaking out when she was forced to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022. She has since emerged as a leading figure in the battle to protect women from competing against biological men.

She was also forced to share a locker room with Thomas and has since dedicated her energy to saving women’s sports. As a result of all the turmoil, Gaines feels that "very few" outlets understand sports the way she does.

"I'm so excited to partner with OutKick for a variety of reasons, but one, their understanding of sports," Gaines told Fox News Digital.

"One of those being ESPN. We've seen the direction that ESPN has gone. They're owned by Disney," Gaines said. "They honored Lia Thomas as this brave, strong, courageous woman during Women's History Month."

Fox Nation is already home to a plethora of exclusive content, including, "Who is Hunter Biden?," "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace," "Duck Family Treasure," the reboot of "COPS," "Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America," "Roseanne Barr: Cancel This," "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back," "Yellowstone One-Fifty" featuring Kevin Costner, and Kelsey Grammer’s "Historic Battles."

Additional OutKick shows will debut in the coming months.

Fox Nation is available on your favorite streaming devices. You can watch on Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon FireTV, Android TV, and Vizio Smart T. For a full list, click here.

