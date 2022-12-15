Fox News Digital beats the competition as November's top news brand in multiplatform minutes, views

Fox News Digital had another successful month against its legacy media competitors in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore.

In November 2022, Fox News Digital marked its 21st straight month as the No. 1 news brand in multiplatform minutes, reaching over 2.9 billion. That exceeded CNN.com's 2.47 billion multiplatform minutes and NYTimes.com's 1.46 billion.

Fox News Digital also reached 1.8 billion total multiplatform views, outpacing CNN's 1.47 billion and the Times' 1.46 billion.

FOXBusiness.com similarly outperformed CNN Business for the 8th consecutive month with 190 million multiplatform views.

Fox News continues dominating across social media, reaching 37.9 million social interactions, making Fox News the top news brand on social media for the 99th consecutive month, according to Emplifi. 10.6 million of those interactions came from Facebook, 21.4 million came from Instagram and 5.9 million came from Twitter.

According to Shareablee, Fox News was also the top news brand on YouTube for the 22nd consecutive month, reaching a whopping 266 million views in November.

November 2022 was yet another jampacked month for political news, most prominently with coverage of the midterm elections.

Last month also saw former President Trump formally launching his third bid for the White House, the appointment of a special counsel to federal investigations involving the former president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing she is stepping down from Democratic leadership.

Fox News Digital landed several exclusives over the course of November, including Ivanka Trump's decision to stay out of politics as her father announced his presidential bid, Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan's explosive claims about Beijing's COVID cover-up and a wide-ranging interview with multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God.

On-air, Fox News Channel dominated across the board in November, going four consecutive months of defeating both MSNBC and CNN combined in both total day and primetime viewership, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Last month, Fox News averaged 1.6 million total day viewers and 2.4 million primetime viewers, toppling MSNBC's 752,000 total day average and 1.2 million average in primetime. CNN came in at a distant third with 560,000 average total day viewers and 749,000 average viewers in primetime.

Fox News also crushed in the key demo audience of ages 25-54 with a 227,000 average total day viewers and a 356,000 average in primetime viewers. CNN bested MSNBC with a 124,000 average total day demo viewers and 190,000 average primetime demo viewers versus the Peacock network's 93,000 average total day demo viewers and 148,000 average primetime demo viewers.

November was a month of many achievements for Fox News Channel, notably for becoming America's most-watched network on election night. Fox News' coverage, co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, reached a staggering 7.7 million viewers, crushing both its cable and broadcast competitors. MSNBC averaged 3 million viewers, while CNN placed third with 2.5 million viewers, losing to MSNBC for the first time ever on election night. NBC, ABC and CBS only averaged between 2.5-3.1 million viewers.