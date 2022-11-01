Fox News crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership combined to finish October as No. 1 cable network

Fox News Channel finished October as the most-watched cable network among total day viewers for the 20th straight month, crushing CNN and MSNBC viewership combined among key categories.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million total day viewers, while no other networks cracked the one-million viewer benchmark. ESPN finished second with 885,000 average total viewers, followed by 751,000 for MSNBC and a gloomy 533,000 for CNN.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers compared to 1.2 million for MSNBC and only 624,000 for CNN. It was CNN’s smallest monthly primetime audience of the year.

FOX WEATHER METEOROLOGIST AMY FREEZE CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PIONEERING STREAMING SERVICE

"The Five" averaged 3.4 million viewers to finish as the most-watched show on cable news for the seventh-straight month. The roundtable discussion program starring Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro has finished first in cable news for the last 10 out of 11 months.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 3.3 million viewers to finish second, followed by "Jesse Watters Primetime," Hannity," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "The Ingraham Angle," "Gutfeld!," "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus," "America’s Newsroom," "Your World with Neil Cavuto," "America Reports" and "The Story with Martha MacCallum" as Fox News offerings swept the top 13.

MSNBC’s top program was "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," which finished No. 14 among cable news programs. The most-popular program on ratings-challenged CNN was the "The Lead with Jake Tapper," which finished No. 24 overall.

Jake Tapper was not as popular during the experimental 9 p.m. ET hour he hosted last month, as his foray into CNN’s primetime lineup managed only 691,000 averaged viewers

CNN BOSS CHRIS LICHT INFORMS ‘UNSETTLING’ CHANGES WILL ‘AFFECT PEOPLE, BUDGETS, AND PROJECTS’ BY END OF 2022

"Tucker" averaged 470,000 viewers among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 to win the critical category as Fox News programs made up the entire top 15. CNN’s "Erin Burnett Outfront" was the most-watched, non-Fox News cable news program among the key demo but ranked only No. 16 overall.

FNC averaged 206,000 total day demo viewers compared 106,000 for CNN and a dismal 80,000 for MSNBC. During primetime, Fox News averaged 295,000 demo viewers while CNN managed 134,000 and MSNBC settled for 114,000.

Fox News has now outdrawn CNN and MSNBC combined among total viewers, primetime viewers and demo viewers for 15-straight months. FNC aired 98 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month.

CNN NOT WAITING TO MAKE MORE CHANGES AT NETWORK, INSIDER SAYS: 'THEY’RE NOT GOING TO WAIT OUT DEALS'

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.4 million October viewers to outdraw everything CNN had to offer regardless of time slot. Fox News’ morning show has now topped all cable news morning offerings for 19-straight months.

"Cavuto Live" and "FOX & Friends Weekend" both averaged 1.4 million viewers to tie for the most-watched cable news program on Saturdays, while "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" averaged 1.7 million to win the Sunday crown.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.