Fox News continues cable news dominance in November, 'The Five' most-watched show for eighth-straight month

Fox News Channel maintained its dominance in cable news, going four consecutive months of defeating both MSNBC and CNN combined in both total day and primetime viewership, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In November 2022, Fox News averaged 1.6 million total day viewers and 2.4 million primetime viewers, toppling MSNBC's 752,000 total day average and 1.2 million average in primetime. CNN came at a distant third with 560,000 average total day viewers and 749,000 average viewers in primetime.

Fox News also crushed in the key demo audience of ages 25-54 with a 227,000 average total day viewers and a 356,000 average in primetime viewers. CNN bested MSNBC with a 124,000 average total day demo viewers and 190,000 average primetime demo viewers versus the Peacock network's 93,000 average total day demo viewers and 148,000 average primetime demo viewers.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS: FOX NEWS VIEWERSHIP CRUSHES ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN WITH 7.7 MILLION PRIMETIME VIEWERS

November was a month of many achievements for Fox News Channel, notably for becoming America's most-watched network on Election Night. Fox News' coverage, co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, reached a staggering 7.7 million viewers, crushing both its cable and broadcast competitors. MSNBC averaged 3 million viewers while CNN placed third with 2.5 million viewers, losing to MSNBC for the first time ever on Election Night. NBC, ABC and CBS only averaged between 2.5-3.1 million viewers.

"The Five" continued its dominance as the most-watched cable news show for eight straight months. The daytime program, which has shattered norms by drawing a larger audience than primetime shows on all three cable news networks, averaged a whopping 3.7 million viewers.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" maintained its status as the most-watched primetime show in cable news with 3.5 million total viewers as well as being the No. 1 show in the key demo in all cable news with an average of 506,000 viewers ages 25-54.

FOX NEWS CRUSHES CNN, MSNBC VIEWERSHIP COMBINED TO FINISH OCTOBER AS NO. 1 CABLE NETWORK

"Jesse Watters Primetime," which debuted in January, was the third most-watched show in all cable news in November averaging roughly 3.2 million total viewers, followed by "Hannity" with 3.1 million total viewers and "Special Report with Bret Baier" with 2.8 million total viewers.

"Gutfeld!" had its highest viewership since its debut in April 2021. Greg Gutfeld, who has been deemed the new the king of late night, earned 2.3 million average viewers in November, topping "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert's average 2.1 million viewers. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon's 1.5 million viewers and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host Jimmy Kimmel's 1.4 million viewers.

FOX WEATHER METEOROLOGIST AMY FREEZE CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PIONEERING STREAMING SERVICE

Fox News' late-night show also bested its CBS rival for the first time in the key demo as "Gutfeld!" reached 397,000 viewers ages 25-54 versus Colbert's 375,000.

"FOX & Friends" continued its dominance in early morning cable news programming with an average of 1.5 million total viewers, exceeding MSNBC's "Morning Joe" averaging 941,000 viewers.

"CNN This Morning," the newly-launched morning program co-hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, averaged with a dismal 454,000 total viewers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Fox News Channel led CNN and MSNBC on the weekends. "Cavuto Live" was the most-watched cable news show on Saturdays with an average of 1.3 million total viewers while "Sunday Morning Futures" hosted by Maria Bartiromo topped Sundays with an average of 1.7 million total viewers.

Last month, Fox News Channel notched 93 of the top 100 cable news telecasts.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.