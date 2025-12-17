OutKick announces new Riley Gaines podcast deal as part of Fox News Digital's new media expansion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick signed Riley Gaines to a new multi-year deal in conjunction with Fox News Media’s new media expansion, Fox News Digital President and Editor-In-Chief Porter Berry announced on Wednesday.

The 12-time All-American collegiate swimmer will relaunch OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast as "The Riley Gaines Show" on Jan. 7.

"Riley has been an instrumental voice on OutKick, across FOX News Media and for women across this country. I am thrilled that she will be part of our new expansion and provide a unique and fresh perspective on everything from culture trends to current affairs and continue to be a leading voice for young conservative women," Berry said.

As part of the new deal under the new media expansion, "The Riley Gaines Show" will align with the division’s established suite of podcasts, including "Ruthless" and "Will Cain Country."

"The Riley Gaines Show" will offer clear, unapologetic insight into culture, politics, faith and motherhood, according to OutKick.

"I started this journey of simply saying men shouldn’t play in women’s sports, and OutKick and FOX News Media have supported me from day one," Gaines said.

"They provided me a platform to bring national attention to the transgender issue in sports and ignite change that will forever protect women living out their dreams in athletics. I’m beyond excited to launch my new show that will cover a variety of topics and highlight the stories of women who are fighting alongside with me."

Gaines gained prominence for speaking out when she was forced to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022. She was also forced to share a locker room with Thomas and has since dedicated her energy to saving women’s sports.

OutKick added, "Drawing on her national fight for women’s rights and her unwavering commitment to faith and family, Gaines isn’t afraid to speak her mind or stand for truth. Through thoughtful commentary and compelling interviews, she helps listeners navigate today’s cultural landscape and build grounded, purposeful lives rooted in family and faith."

As a result of her and others' activism, President Donald Trump signed an executive order, "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports," and 27 states have passed laws that ban transgender students from participating in women’s sports.

New episodes of "The Riley Gaines Show" will be available every Wednesday and Friday on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available.

Fox News and OutKick share common ownership.