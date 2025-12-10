FOX News Media Spotlight Awards recognize team members who went above and beyond in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace announced the recipients of the 2025 FOX News Media Spotlight Awards on Wednesday during an end-of-year town hall for employees.

The FOX News Media Spotlight Awards are an annual tradition for the company; management received hundreds of nominations from staff members passionate about celebrating colleagues who earned special recognition. Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Jason Klarman and host Will Cain were part of the presentation announcing the winners during the town hall.

"I want to start off by saying congratulations. Your incredible work has led FOX News Media to record-shattering achievements this year. Each of you should be incredibly proud of your work and contributions," Scott told staffers.

"Fox News Channel started the year at number one in all of cable," Scott continued. "That was just the beginning. Because we are now on pace to finish as not only the top network in all of cable, but as the second-highest-rated television network ahead of both NBC and CBS."

Scott explained that the Spotlight Awards were started in 2020 "to recognize some of our superstar employees," before announcing the winners.

Unsung Hero Award

The Unsung Hero Award goes to employees who consistently go above and beyond with work that is vital to FOX News Media but often goes unnoticed. Four winners were chosen.

Director of broadcast contribution Pat Butler

Butler joined Fox News in 1995 and is working on a digital infrastructure project, coordinating how outside feeds come into the control rooms and get on air.

FOX Weather talent relations and programming Megan Gent

"Megan received eight nominations, with colleagues noting how she works around the clock coordinating coverage during big weather events. And she does it with a smile," Cain said.

FOX Nation producer Tania Joseph

Joseph has been with FOX News Media for seven years, frequently earning promotions along the way.

"One colleague noted when anyone starts to ask Tania for something, the answer is always ‘already done,’" Cain said. "Tania is constantly a step ahead, ensuring Fox Nation’s content is of the highest quality possible. And she’s not only dedicated to her craft but also one of the most likable people you'll ever meet."

SAT vehicle operator and field tech engineer Tiger Stanley

Scott, Wallace, Klarman, Hemmer and Cain sat at a custom desk that Stanley built himself, featuring a Texas star made out of Hawaiian lava to pay homage to a pair of states close to Cain’s heart. The town hall desk mirrored the desk at "The Will Cain Show" studio in Dallas, which was also designed and built by Stanley.

"Tiger is part of the foundation supporting our success. He is both versatile, and indispensable as an expert carpenter, set designer and field engineer," Cain said.

Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award goes to employees who have shown exemplary work ethic and growth during the early stages of their careers.

"They’ll likely be our bosses someday, so we should all be extra nice to them," Klarman joked before announcing the winners.

Assignment editor Matthew Donnell

"He’s always looking for ways to push stories forward, and he makes himself an expert on whatever we’re covering," Klarman said.

"Even if that requires reading an entire book on the history of the Federal Reserve," he added. "That’s crazy and actually true."

Associate producer Jessica Sonkin

"In less than a year, Jessica has proven herself an invaluable member of the small team that covers the courts. At this early stage of her career, she has an innate understanding of news, and what makes good television," Klarman said.

FOX & Friends associate producer Carey Gallagher

Gallagher, who was recently promoted from production assistant, has quickly earned the trust of colleagues.

"Like so many of our Rising Stars, Carey puts in long hours and is always ready to take on more responsibility," Klarman said.

FOX Nation associate producer Sabrina Baker

"Sabrina routinely balances at least six shows at the same time. Sabrina, I’m sorry we work you so hard, but that’s what you get for being so amazing at your job," Klarman said.

Community Service Award

This award goes to an employee that has dedicated time and energy to his or her local community and is active in company volunteer efforts.

Fox News Audio reporter Ryan Schmelz

Schmelz volunteers with a group that brings dance programs to underserved school districts all around Washington D.C.

"Overall, Ryan dedicates tremendous time and energy to uplifting others at work, in his community and as far as his voice can take him," Hemmer said.

"FOX and Friends First" stage manager Matt Rodriguez

Rodriguez has worked overnights for 13 years but still finds time to volunteer for the Cub Scouts.

"It’s a big job; he’s a unit commissioner. That means he doesn’t work with just one group of Scouts, but many different packs. He teaches leadership skills as well as CPR and overall helps young boys and girls grow into the best versions of themselves," Hemmer said.

Washington D.C. assignment manager Lillian Lecroy

Lecroy volunteers with American Corporate Partners, a nonprofit that supports veterans and their spouses as they navigate their careers.

"It’s an important group, and one that Fox has been proud to partner with for more than a decade," Hemmer said.

"One military spouse credits Lillian with changing her life, saying Lillian made her more confident, and approached every conversation with compassion," Hemmer added. "In her words, Lillian epitomizes Fox’s values of leadership, social responsibility and connection to the community."

Culture Cultivator Award

FOX Weather talent relations and programming Megan Gent

"Megan, your colleagues nominated you for this award because you make them feel heard, even as you juggle competing demands from talent, leadership and show teams," Hemmer said.

Fox News Audio reporter Ryan Schmelz

"Ryan, I know we already talked about the incredible work you do in your community, but your colleagues say you also create an atmosphere of collaboration and innovation, building a more unified newsroom," Hemmer said.

"Part of that has been your work bridging communications between the channel, business, digital, and Radio," he continued. "Thanks to you, those teams are more easily sharing information and driving a more integrated and efficient newsroom culture."

Innovator of the Year

Lead technical director Rich Cozzi

"Rich’s work across platforms has saved us time, money, and plenty of trouble," Wallace said.

"He constantly trains both tech and editorial teams at Fox Business on how to make the best use of our automated control rooms," Wallace added. "He helped us expand FOX Weather’s programming by making it possible for a single person to keep the coverage going all night, or on weekends when needed."

The Impact Award

The Impact Award goes to those who have had some of the most positive overall effects on Fox News Media. This year, a pair of colleagues from the campus recruitment team shared the award.

Director Brianne Bombara and recruiter Veronica Baker

"They have helped build an absolute world-class recruiting program, bringing us talented interns, many of whom go on to careers here at FOX News Media," Scott said.

"Just this year, the team oversaw three intern cycles, with more than 500 participants. They made 19 campus visits, attended several journalism conferences, and spent 47 days on the road. Thanks to their work, our program is consistently ranked among the best in the country, and Vault currently lists it as the No. 1 media internship," Scott said. "That helps us attract the most qualified people, who we can then bring into full-time positions."