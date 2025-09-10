Charlie Kirk was proud champion of Christianity on campuses nationwide: 'I'm nothing without Jesus'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Kirk was an unapologetic defender of conservative values and the Christian faith before his life was tragically cut short Wednesday at the age of 31.

The founder of Turning Point USA and host of "The Charlie Kirk Show" became a prominent figure in the media and on college campuses across the nation. He was fatally shot Wednesday at an event launching his "The America Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

At his college events, he welcomed dialogue and debate over cultural and political issues, including Christianity.

Just days before his death, Kirk posted on X, "Jesus defeated death so you can live."

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER, DEAD AT 31 AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING

"I mean I'm nothing without Jesus," he told Russell Brand last year. "I'm a sinner. I fall incredibly short of the glory of God. We all do. I gave my life to the Lord in fifth grade, and it's the most important decision I've ever made and everything I do incorporates Jesus Christ."

On college campuses, he often took questions from skeptics about the evidence for the Bible and why he believed Christianity was true while sharing its impact on his life.

At a campus event in April, Kirk defended Christianity as a positive force in America.

"The mechanisms of a religious society is good for everybody. When somebody walks around and thinks that you were created and that you're not God, you tend to have better citizens," he said.

During another debate with an atheist earlier this year, he pointed to the hope Christianity offers of an afterlife.

"I would argue you have a lot more faith than I do. You have a lot more blind faith to believe that everything around you, love, joy, peace, sadness is all just a construct of neurons firing in your brain…We as Christians have hope that we are going to see our loved ones again and that we will be in heaven and that we will be in perfect peace and that this is not it. In fact, there's something even better awaiting us."

CHARLIE KIRK LEAVES BEHIND POWERFUL CHRISTIAN FAITH LEGACY AFTER TRAGIC SHOOTING

"Jesus is honestly the most important thing," Kirk told Fox News last month while discussing NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson resharing his faith-based post.

Kirk said at the time that he believed the nation was in the midst of a spiritual revival.

"We are seeing Gen-Z go back to church in record numbers. We are seeing a Christian revival that should give everyone in this audience hope. It's the greatest news happening in America right now," he said.

CHARLIE KIRK ROSE TO BECOME CONSERVATIVE POWERHOUSE, TRANSFORMATIVE CAMPUS FIGURE

On Wednesday, Kirk was fatally shot while speaking in front of thousands of students on the Utah Valley University campus. He is survived by his wife Erika and two young children.

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a post on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," Trump wrote. "Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.