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Rep. Boebert rejects call for another $200 billion to fund Iran war, while Americans 'can’t afford to live'

'We’ve got to get our act together if we want to keep this majority, and the path that we’re going doesn’t look very promising,' Boebert warned

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Boebert rejects further Iran war funding while Americans struggle at home, says we need 'America First' policies Video

Boebert rejects further Iran war funding while Americans struggle at home, says we need 'America First' policies

Rep. Lauren Boebert, once a staunch Trump ally, vowed that she will reject any further Iran war funding supplementals, warning that Americans are struggling at home and should be put first.

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Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told CNN on Thursday that she is completely against sending another $200 billion to fund the Iran war, warning that such efforts are endangering Republican chances in the midterms.

"I will not vote for a war supplemental. No. I am a ‘No.’ I’ve already told leadership, ‘I am a no on any war supplementals,'" Boebert told CNN's Manu Raju. "I am so tired of spending money elsewhere. I am tired of the industrial war complex getting all of our hard-earned tax dollars. I have folks in Colorado who can’t afford to live."

She added, "We need America first policies right now, and that –– I’m not doing that."

ROGAN SAYS VOTERS FEEL 'BETRAYED' BY TRUMP'S IRAN CAMPAIGN AFTER HE PLEDGED 'NO MORE WARS' FOR YEARS

Boebert press conference

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert warned that the war in Iran is endangering Republican prospects at the midterms, as voters see massive amounts of money spent abroad while they struggle with affordability at home.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In the past few months, there has been a growing internal battle among President Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition over whether he has fulfilled the campaign promises he ran on for years. 

Some podcasters who have praised or been friendly with Trump in the past, ranging from comedian Andrew Schulz to Joe Rogan, have blasted the Iran war as a huge departure from Trump’s rhetoric on ending such foreign conflicts. 

Now the GOP is struggling to wrangle enough support to keep funding the military operation in Iran. 

SEN RAND PAUL: AMERICA IS AT WAR—BUT AMERICANS DIDN’T VOTE FOR IT

Trump monitors strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump's military operation in Iran has sparked controversy in the same year Republicans were already expecting a hard fight to maintain their majority in the midterms. (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In her declaration to CNN that she will not back the Pentagon’s bid for $200 billion in supplemental funding, Boebert went on to echo a common sentiment — that the military operation is putting Republican chances in the midterms at risk and other initiatives are far more pressing.

"We need the SAVE America act, FISA with warrants. There’s a lot of hard lines that I have right now, and we’ve got to get our act together if we want to keep this majority, and the path that we’re going doesn’t look very promising," she said.

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Boebert at press conference

Rep. Lauren Boebert is one of many conservatives who were once viewed as the vanguard of MAGA who have publicly broken with the president on certain issues, arguing he is not upholding the "America First" agenda he ran on.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

When another reporter asked whether she thinks the Trump administration should get out of Iran, she replied, while walking away, "That’s up to the president."

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Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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