Stephen A. Smith stunned after Rep. Kevin Kiley educates on California voter ID ban

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Rep. Kevin Kiley explained California's voter ID during a Thursday appearance on "Straight Shooter with Stephen A," on SiriusXM, prompting a stunned response from host Stephen A. Smith, as the conversation turned to election integrity and federal reform.

"California does not have voter ID," Kiley said. "You don’t need to present it to register. You don’t need to present it to vote."

"What!? That’s why the SAVE Act has been proposed right there… the state of California," said Smith, shocked.

The exchange unfolded as the House of Representatives has already passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, with a path to pass awaiting in the Senate.

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Kiley argued California laws prevent local governments from setting their own requirements, claiming that it is "banned" within the state.

"The state passed a law forbidding voter ID," Kiley said, adding that localities, cities, and counties are not allowed to implement their own standards. Smith admitted he was unaware of the policy.

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"I thought every state just showed an ID... little did I know," Smith said, calling the situation surprising.

Kiley framed voter ID as the global norm, claiming America is one of few democracies that haven't implemented proof of citizenship legislation.

"There’s maybe like two or three democracies in the world that don’t have it," Kiley noted. "This is just kind of a standard administrative requirement in a well-functioning democracy."

Smith acknowledged that Republicans are likely to use California's approach as a central argument in pushing federal election reforms.

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"That's what the Republicans [are] gonna lean on as an excuse to definitely push forth the Save Act right there, right there. I can't believe it," Smith stated.

The conversation widened beyond elections, with Kiley discussing California's high cost of living and gas prices, arguing that high costs within the Golden State are driven more by state policy than global events.

"We have $5.56 per gallon right now in California… nearly $2 higher than the national average," he said, adding, "Our regulations are impossible to comply with."

Kiley also highlighted broader economic pressures, pointing to housing, energy, and taxation.

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"We have the highest housing prices… highest electricity rates… highest taxes," he said. "That’s why we have the highest poverty in California when you factor in cost of living."

The position came as Kiley has recently become an Independent following California's new Proposition 50, gerrymandered congressional maps were passed in the state in November 2024, which includes much of his home base in the suburbs of Sacramento.

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