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Stephen A. Smith stunned after Rep. Kevin Kiley educates on California voter ID ban

Congressman Kevin Kiley explains California's voter ID restrictions during SiriusXM interview, prompting surprised reaction from Stephen A Smith as debate over SAVE Act intensifies

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Stephen A. Smith stunned after representative explains California's voter ID ban Video

Stephen A. Smith stunned after representative explains California's voter ID ban

Congressman Kevin Kiley explains California's voter ID restrictions during SiriusXM interview, prompting surprised reaction from Stephen A Smith as debate over SAVE Act intensifies 

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Rep. Kevin Kiley explained California's voter ID during a Thursday appearance on "Straight Shooter with Stephen A," on SiriusXM, prompting a stunned response from host Stephen A. Smith, as the conversation turned to election integrity and federal reform.

"California does not have voter ID," Kiley said. "You don’t need to present it to register. You don’t need to present it to vote."

"What!? That’s why the SAVE Act has been proposed right there… the state of California," said Smith, shocked.

The exchange unfolded as the House of Representatives has already passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, with a path to pass awaiting in the Senate.

Mike Pence and a SAVE America Act sign that reads "ONLY CITIZENS VOTE" split

Former Vice President Mike Pence, seen during a Fox News Digital interview on March 18, 2026 in Washington D.C., is a strong supporter of the SAVE Act, a federal bill which would require strict voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements across the country. (Fox News/Paul Steinhauser; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

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Kiley argued California laws prevent local governments from setting their own requirements, claiming that it is "banned" within the state.

"The state passed a law forbidding voter ID," Kiley said, adding that localities, cities, and counties are not allowed to implement their own standards. Smith admitted he was unaware of the policy.

A split image of Tom Emmer and DNC convention

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer accused Democrats of hypocrisy for requiring photo IDs for the DNC but not supporting the SAVE America Act. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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"I thought every state just showed an ID... little did I know," Smith said, calling the situation surprising.

Kiley framed voter ID as the global norm, claiming America is one of few democracies that haven't implemented proof of citizenship legislation.

"There’s maybe like two or three democracies in the world that don’t have it," Kiley noted. "This is just kind of a standard administrative requirement in a well-functioning democracy."

Smith acknowledged that Republicans are likely to use California's approach as a central argument in pushing federal election reforms.

A split image of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is leading a push to get the SAVE Act attached to any government spending deal that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hashes out in the upper chamber. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images; Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images )

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"That's what the Republicans [are] gonna lean on as an excuse to definitely push forth the Save Act right there, right there. I can't believe it," Smith stated.

The conversation widened beyond elections, with Kiley discussing California's high cost of living and gas prices, arguing that high costs within the Golden State are driven more by state policy than global events.

"We have $5.56 per gallon right now in California… nearly $2 higher than the national average," he said, adding, "Our regulations are impossible to comply with."

Kiley also highlighted broader economic pressures, pointing to housing, energy, and taxation.

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"We have the highest housing prices… highest electricity rates… highest taxes," he said. "That’s why we have the highest poverty in California when you factor in cost of living."

The position came as Kiley has recently become an Independent following California's new Proposition 50, gerrymandered congressional maps were passed in the state in November 2024, which includes much of his home base in the suburbs of Sacramento.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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