HBO medical drama targets ICE in controversial new hospital storyline

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HBO’s medical drama, "The Pitt," tackled the issue of federal immigration enforcement in its latest episode Thursday.

As officers and ER doctors faced off over the treatment of a detainee, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill insists they were trying to let the audience decide what to take from the plot line. Gemmill said the storyline was written before the latest tensions surrounding immigration enforcement.

"Things unfortunately have gotten much more severe with that than what we had ever imagined," Gemmill told The Hollywood Reporter, adding the script was written early last year.

The episode features two federal immigration agents entering a fictional Pittsburgh-based hospital with a handcuffed woman. One agent remains masked throughout the episode, reflecting a broader debate over whether agents should be allowed to remain anonymous.

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Tensions between the agents and hospital staff began immediately. Agents provide limited details about the woman’s injuries, saying she fell while trying to flee.

"She took a nasty fall, her shoulder. Screamed in pain when we put the ties on her," one agent tells the medical staff.

The tension boils over when the detainee begs doctors to let her call her daughter, a request the agents flatly deny, noting she cannot contact anyone until she is processed.

Dr. Michael Robinavitch, played by Emmy winner Noah Wyle, reaches a breaking point as staff and patients begin leaving the ER out of fear of the federal presence. He responds with an emotional outburst, arguing that all patients deserve medical care, documented or undocumented.

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The episode ends with a confrontation as Nurse Jessie, a season regular, is arrested and escorted out of the hospital after intervening, believing an agent was harming the detainee. A medical student records the violent interaction.

While the episode portrays conflict with the agents, Gemmill says the goal was not to push a political message but to reflect the challenges healthcare workers face.



"The tricky thing is to sort of portray it somewhat neutrally, in terms of portraying what’s happening, trying not to proselytize in the process and just present it as is and let the audience decide what they take from it," he said.

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Some viewers online took it as a sign of the show supporting the anti-ICE movement.

One user on X wrote, "THE PITT SAID F--K ICE!" while another wrote, "I think this is how you do the episode without ‘politics.’"

While Gemmill confirmed the episode was written several months ago, another user on X noted that this episode aired only weeks after ICU nurse Alex Pretti was killed during a confrontation with federal agents in Minneapolis.