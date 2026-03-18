University leader admits schools are 'not a political party' in warning to elite campuses

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Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier warned this week that America’s elite universities are in trouble if they continue to prioritize political activism over their mission of spreading knowledge.

Diermeier joined the Washington Post’s "Reasonably Optimistic" podcast Wednesday to discuss the future of higher education and its role in culture wars. He stated that universities have become increasingly politicized, blaming that "mission drift" for the decrease of public trust in those institutions.

"The fundamental purpose of university is to be a place where you have path-breaking research and a transformative education." — Daniel Diermeier

"The fundamental purpose of university is to be a place where you have path-breaking research and a transformative education," Diermeier said.

"You’re not a political party, and you're not part of a political movement," he added.

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Diermeier specifically blasted the use of "political litmus tests" in hiring faculty and staff at top schools.

He also criticized sorting incoming students into identity categories during orientation, saying it can lead to students being "socially ostracized" for challenging conventional wisdom.

"When departments can't hire people or refuse to hire people based on their scholarly accomplishments, but when there's a political litmus test, you need to take action as a dean or president," Diermeier said.

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He argued it’s not all faculty on campuses stoking political fires, but often a "small but well-motivated and organized minority." Diermeier noted that many faculty members want to work rather than engage in political battles.

"Once you enter the political battle, you're in the political battle, and that's where we are right now," he warned.

In recent years, universities have been at the center of cultural controversies, including protests over the Israel-Hamas war and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In March 2024, several students were arrested or suspended for their actions during a protest at Vanderbilt over the war in Gaza.

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The pressure is also coming from Washington. A House Committee on Education and the Workforce released a report Tuesday, which found some higher education faculty members "amplifying antisemitism."

Last year, the Trump administration’s Department of Education announced that at least 60 universities were under investigation for antisemitism and harassment, including Ivy League schools.