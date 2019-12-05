John Rich's career advice to viewer stuck in 'boring' job: 'It's the American dream, everyone has a shot'

Kat Timpf sat down with country music star John Rich in an unfiltered new episode of Fox Nation's "Sincerely Kat" where Timpf and guests offer advice to Fox Nation fans.

One viewer wrote in asking for motivation to do their "boring job." Rich said it boiled down to "longball, shortball."

"What [they're] dealing with right now is shortball, meaning this is intermediate ... not gonna do this forever," he said.

"But while you are doing it, be thinking about something that's maybe a bigger idea down the road and chip away at that when you're not at this boring job and you move towards that a little bit at a time. And if you're lucky, that's where you'll wind up," the musician said.

Timpf said she was able to relate to the viewer's question, and shared a similar personal experience.

"I used to work at restaurants and things like that and it was really boring -- but honestly, the only thing that made me feel better was me giving myself the pep talk 'Kat this won't be your life forever, you're gonna make it,'" she said. She also encouraged the viewer to "find fulfillment in other areas of their life."

"That's the American dream, right?" Rich added. "Everybody's got the shot to chase down their wildest dream, and, in the meantime, you might be working at a boring job...that's part of it."

Later in the segment, Timpf and Rich disagreed over a solution for another viewer, who asked for direction addressing his "hot boss" at work.

"My boss is a gorgeous bada** who kills it at her job," the viewer wrote. "I have a major crush on her. She's praised my work ethic many times, but the truth is, I wouldn't be going above and beyond if I didn't have a crush. How should I deal with my developing feelings while remaining professional and respectful? Do I quit my job -- and if so, do I tell her why?"

"First of all," a frustrated Timpf responded, "if you have so little self-control that you need to quit your job, do not tell her why," she said. "You are a human being, you have free will, you have self-control," Timpf continued.

Rich took a different approach, encouraging the viewer to be upfront with his boss.

"Just say it, what's the risk?" he said.

"You can't say anything," Timpf fired back.

"If you're being complimented by the boss, just say 'by the way, I think you're totally hot,'" Rich encouraged. "That's what I would do but, of course, I don't have a real job, I'm a musician so what do I know," he joked.

"I completely disagree with that," Kat reiterated. "He shouldn't tell her ... it's 2019."

"What if they're meant to be?" Rich asked.

"He is an adult, he is not a toddler so he does have self-control, and if he can't stay in the job, then quit but don't tell her," Kat fired back.

"I would tell the guy, if it's something you really want to make a move on and risk your job, do it," Rich concluded. "If you find the right person, it lasts a lot longer than a job ... so weigh it out."

