Hollywood outlet slammed for saying Chuck Norris' politics, 'cop agenda' overshadowed his legacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A major Hollywood media outlet is seeing backlash online from top Republicans and conservatives after publishing a column on Friday arguing that Chuck Norris’ film legacy is overshadowed by politics.

The Variety opinion piece argues that many of the roles Norris played throughout his career were centered on a lone ranger who takes the law into his own hands, which is difficult to perceive in today’s tumultuous political climate.

The headline said, "Chuck Norris Was a Great Action Star — but Politics May Overshadow His Legacy." "In nearly every Norris movie, he’s muscling into a foreign land or othered community, kicking a bunch of a--, completing his mission and hitting the road — or neutralizing the new threat that came into his town," the Variety article stated.

"An all-American loner has to gun down outsiders who threaten his way of life, or go to another country to make sure justice is done."

"Chuck Norris was an action legend and a great American. "Variety" is an example of why so many people detest the media," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded on X.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also weighed in, blasting the outlet in a sharply worded response posted to X on Friday.

ACTOR AND MARTIAL ARTIST CHUCK NORRIS DEAD AT 86

"Chuck Norris spent an enormous amount of time celebrating what was great about America with those who kept us free and safe. And you showed in your arrogance why we hate Hollywood."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Variety for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Norris died Thursday and is remembered as an action star of the 1970s and 1980s, starring in films TV shows "Delta Force" and "Lone Wolf McQuade." He was 86.

Regarding Norris’ 1990s-era TV show "Walker, Texas Ranger," Variety said that "the black-and-white, right-and-wrong simplicity of ‘Walker’ is cop-aganda nonetheless."

Variety further contended that Norris’ roles are being remembered in a different, darker light within today’s divided political climate.

CHUCK NORRIS’ DEATH INSPIRES TRIBUTES AS SYLVESTER STALLONE, JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME LEAD HOLLYWOOD REACTIONS

"…His roles were part of a body of work used to show American strength, might and the pernicious attraction of taking the law into one’s own hands — something that seems less fun in a year in which our country is funneling money into bombing Iran and ICE agents are acting like one-man militias."

Variety columnist William Earl suggested that, given the moral division plaguing the nation, it is easier to see Norris’ characters as justification for "fringe conspiracy" rather than a good-cop moral standing.

He added, "But it gives me hope for the future, where outrageous law enforcement and one-man militias are fantasy, only in a world seen on a VHS copy of 1985’s "Invasion U.S.A." Then we can be thankful it’s just a movie."

The piece garnered swift and pointed criticisms, with prominent conservatives knocking the publication for its critique of a Hollywood icon so soon after his death.

"This is total trash. Absolute garbage, bulls---, propaganda nonsense, leftist ideology trash. Screw you Variety," @mattvanswol wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP