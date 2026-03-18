Far-left ex-MSNBC host argues Kamala Harris shouldn't run in 2028, cites Biden policy 'stain'

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Far-left ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said during a March 13 interview that former Vice President Kamala Harris should not run for president again, and argued the U.S. would never elect a woman to the office of the presidency.

"One54" host Akbar Gbajabiamila asked Reid if she thought Harris should have another shot at running for president.

"I hope she doesn't run again. I don't think she should run again," Reid responded. "I think there's — she's a lovely human being. I think there are great ways she can serve. I don't think that the United States is going to elect a woman in my lifetime."

Reid — who's MSNBC show was canceled in February 2025 prior to the network's name change to MS NOW — also said that in order for Harris to have defeated President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, she needed to distance herself from former President Joe Biden's Middle East policy.

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"I think that in order for her to have won last time — and you know, this isn't something I wouldn't have said to her personally — is she needed to take a giant step away from Joe Biden's Middle East policy," Reid said. "His policies vis-à-vis Israel and Gaza were an abomination and were a stain on his presidency. And her association with that is still something that causes her to get protested everywhere she goes."

"She has to take a giant step away … if she ran again, she would have to repudiate Biden on Israel-Gaza," she continued. "That's the only way she could do it. And she’s super loyal, I don't know if she would do that."

Harris' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Reid's outlook on a female president follows similar remarks from former first lady Michelle Obama, who said in late 2025 that the U.S. was not ready to elect a woman president.

Obama cited Harris' loss directly as a reason why the country was not ready.

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Harris suggested she may run for president again during an interview in February.

Podcast host Sharon McMahon asked Harris if she would ever run again after losing to Trump.

"I haven’t decided," Harris answered.

"You’re still thinking about it?" McMahon asked.

"I might," Harris replied.

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McMahon added that the impression she got from Harris' recent memoir "107 Days," which focused on her failed 2024 presidential campaign, was that she "wants" to run again. Harris insisted that it was not her intention to hint at another campaign.