Fox Nation's new special 'Freemasons: A Society of Secrets' investigates the world's oldest fraternity

The secret society of Freemasons, dating back to the 14th century, has been subject to conspiracy theories due to the organization’s rituals and use of symbols that some believe have demonic meaning.



American comedian and Fox News contributor Tom Shillue spoke with members of the mysterious fraternity in Fox Nation’s latest special: "Freemasons: A Society of Secrets."

Masonic lodges don an emblem with a square and a compass. The symbol is also worn on members’ lapels. Masons say it serves as a reminder that their actions should remain within moral boundaries.

"Take the square, for example. It's an angle of 90 degrees. It never deviates," one member told Shillue. "And the compasses can be used to circumscribe a particular boundary. So it sets those limits beyond which you won't go."

Freemasons have been called a satanic cult or a shadow organization secretly running the government. Members, however, say they find a sense of fraternity and work toward moral improvement as a part of the charitable organization.

Jeffrey M. Wonderling, the grand master of Pennsylvania, dismissed the conspiracy theories as the result of outsider speculation.

"Their minds just run wild," he said. "No demonic activity, no. We're not sacrificing anybody at altars. We're not burning any incense. We're just in there. Our meetings are basically a business meeting."

Freemasons have been tied to a variety of conspiracies, including having faked the Apollo moon landing and playing a role in the September 11 terrorist attack in 2001. Some even speculate that members offer blood sacrifices.

But one member told Shillue that there is "absolutely not" a demonic nature to the organization.



Shillue suggested the number of high-ranking American leaders and public figures who were Freemasons as a possible reason outsiders are suspicious of the organization.

Famous Freemasons include Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Winston Churchill, Mark Twain and 13 of the 39 founders who signed the U.S. Constitution.

"All these guys were in control of the country. They're all having secret meetings. You can understand why somebody would think it's a conspiracy," Shillue said.

In Fox Nation’s latest special, "Freemasons: A Society of Secrets," Shillue dives into the mystery of the world’s oldest fraternity and takes viewers inside some of the country’s largest Masonic temples in an attempt to find the truth.

