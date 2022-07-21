Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Proud to be an American, Founding Fathers' homes go woke, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker Carlson: Biden's positive COVID test steps on vaccination message Video

Tucker Carlson: Biden's positive COVID test steps on vaccination message

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to President Biden contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host reacts to President Biden contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted. Continue reading…

KAROL – I'm proud to be an American because I've lived without freedom. Continue reading…

FOUNDING FATHERS GO WOKE? – Jefferson, Madison's homes become woke monuments attacking own legacies. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – A 'bunch of zeros' got Dave Chappelle's show canceled in Minnesota. Continue reading…

ERASING WOMEN – Democrats' Trans Bill of Rights guts protections and programs for biological women. Continue reading…

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE – Congress must act now to create a cleaner, healthier world. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Despite praise for so long from Democrats by the way it was run, Europe is collapsing. Continue watching…

Angle: The European Mirage Video

BIDEN V. BORDER PATROL – Exonerated Border Patrol agents still targeted by Biden administration’s political assault. Continue reading…

TEACHERS UNION EMPIRE STRIKES BACK – School choice opponents vigorously mounting counteroffensives. Continue reading…

GOP & MINORITIES Shared values drive minority recruitment as Republican Party becomes more diverse. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Operation Control. Check out all of our political cartoons…

Operational Control 07.21.22

