Proud to be an American, Founding Fathers' homes go woke, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host reacts to President Biden contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated and boosted. Continue reading…

KAROL – I'm proud to be an American because I've lived without freedom. Continue reading…

FOUNDING FATHERS GO WOKE? – Jefferson, Madison's homes become woke monuments attacking own legacies. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – A 'bunch of zeros' got Dave Chappelle's show canceled in Minnesota. Continue reading…

ERASING WOMEN – Democrats' Trans Bill of Rights guts protections and programs for biological women. Continue reading…

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE – Congress must act now to create a cleaner, healthier world. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Despite praise for so long from Democrats by the way it was run, Europe is collapsing. Continue watching…

BIDEN V. BORDER PATROL – Exonerated Border Patrol agents still targeted by Biden administration’s political assault. Continue reading…

TEACHERS UNION EMPIRE STRIKES BACK – School choice opponents vigorously mounting counteroffensives. Continue reading…

GOP & MINORITIES – Shared values drive minority recruitment as Republican Party becomes more diverse. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Operation Control. Check out all of our political cartoons…