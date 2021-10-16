Fox Nation’s ‘COPS’ takes on high-speed motorbike pursuit, domestic dispute, narcotics bust

America’s favorite police officers are back to fighting crime and pursuing justice in a new episode of Fox Nation’s "COPS."

Georgia’s Richmond County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the episode with a high-speed pursuit of a motorbike without taillights. The biker took off speeding at over 100 mph and attempted to escape multiple cop cars on his tail by seeking shelter behind an apartment complex.

The cops immediately located the biker who continuously apologized as he was detained. Upon examining the vehicle, Deputy James McQuaig determined the bike had been stolen.

The biker explained that he had attempted to outrun the cops because he was warned not to get pulled over by the bike’s owner. The officer disclosed he’d be charged with speeding, reckless driving, absence of taillights, fleeing and attempting to elude and theft by receiving stolen property.

In Mohave County, Arizona, a domestic dispute broke out where Deputy Phillip Gardoni entered the scene of a destroyed mobile home. The girlfriend who allegedly initiated the argument had smashed in the bedroom window, the back windshield of her boyfriend’s car and wrecked property inside the home while the couple's infant daughter stood by.

The girlfriend was immediately detained and escorted outside where Deputy Gardoni announced she’d be charged with criminal damage, assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. The officer mentioned this was not the first time the cops have been called on the house under the same account.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Andrew Nichols and Aaron Meyers had their work cut out for them after pulling over a vehicle with one brake light out. The Florida officer detained the driver after learning he was operating the vehicle without a license.

After further investigation, Deputy Nichols uncovered that the driver had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court for narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The officers searched the vehicle only to find crystal meth and marijuana in the passenger’s backpack. The passenger accused the driver of slipping the drugs into her bag and denied any knowledge of possession since she admitted to being a recovering addict and had been on probation for methamphetamine charges for two years.

The passenger was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested for driving without a license and the outstanding narcotics warrant.

