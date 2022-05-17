‘The Five’ helps Fox News crush cable news competitors for 65th straight week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel finished last week with a larger audience than MSNBC or CNN among both total and primetime viewers for the 65th straight week as "The Five" averaged 3.2 million viewers to finish as the most-watched show on cable news.

Fox News aired 98 of the top 100 cable news programs from May 9-15 to finish with an average audience of 1.5 million viewers to finish No. 1 among all basic cable offerings. MSNBC averaged 621,000 and CNN settled for an average audience of 485,000 as Fox News crushed them combined.

BUFFALO SHOOTING: MSNBC, ABC, ROLLING STONE, OTHERS ‘EXPLOITING PAIN,’ USING TRAGEDY TO TRASH OPPONENTS

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers between the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., finishing behind only NBA Playoffs-heavy TNT. MSNBC averaged 983,000 viewers to finish fourth while CNN failed to crack the top ten. Fox News crushed CNN by 202% among total day viewers and a staggering 268% during primetime.

Fox News also dominated the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 222,000 compared to 99,000 for CNN and only 68,000 for MSNBC.

MSNBC has had problem attracting younger viewers during the Biden administration and last week was no different, as the liberal network finished No. 26 among basic cable and lost to a variety of networks including Lifetime, AMC, BET, Bravo, FXX, Nickelodeon, TLC and Discovery.

During primetime, Fox News averaged 331,000 demo viewers while CNN settled for 133,000 and MSNBC averaged only 96,000.

GREG GUTFELD: THE PARODIES WE'VE CREATED ARE NOW REAL

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 461,000 viewers among the critical demo to finish No. 1 in the category and 3.1 million total viewers to finish behind only "The Five," while "Hannity" finished third among both total viewers and the demo.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" and "Special Report with Bret Baier" joined "The Five," "Tucker" and "Hannity" among the five most-watched cable news programs as CNN failed to have a single program crack the one-million viewer plateau. It was CNN’s worst week of the year during weekday primetime among both total viewers and the demo.

Meanwhile, "Gutfeld!" averaged 1.9 million viewers to outdraw ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.4 million to thump cable news competition, as MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" settled for 796,000 average viewers and CNN’s long-struggling "New Day" averaged only 388,000. "FOX & Friends" has now defeated MSNBC and CNN’s morning programs for 60 straight weeks.

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.5 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news program on Saturday, while "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.7 million to win the Sunday crown.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.