Fox Nation to pledge $5 to Answer the Call for every new subscriber ahead of Patriot Awards

Fox Nation will hold its second annual Patriot Awards in a virtual setting this Friday, showcasing some of America's hidden heroes who have shown steadfast dedication to their country.

Dubbed the "Golden Globes of conservative media" in 2019, the event will once again feature Fox News and Fox Nation's top personalities, including primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham; "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade & Steve Doocy; "The Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino; "Moms" host Rachel Campos-Duffy; "PARK’D" host Abby Hornacek; and "The Pursuit" host John Rich, as well as FNC contributors Johnny "Joey" Jones, Dan Bongino, Tammy Bruce and Tomi Lahren.

FOX FANS FLOOD TO ST PETE FOR 2019 PATRIOT AWARDS HONORING EVERYDAY AMERICANS

Anticipating a large online audience this year, Fox Nation has pledged to donate $5 to Answer the Call for every new subscription order between Nov. 13 and Nov. 22. The foundation provides financial assistance and support to the families of New York City police and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty.

In November 2019, Fox Nation presented its inaugural Patriot Awards ceremony from the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Fla. The sold-out event raised more than $50,000 dollars for Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

This year's event is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET live on FOX Nation, with an encore presentation on FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network (FBN) on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories including: The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior.

PHOTOS: ON THE RED CARPET OF THE 2019 FOX NATION PATRIOT AWARDS

Musical performances will include the presentation of the national anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A," performed by country music stars Lee Greenwood, Jessie James Decker, Phil Vassar, Easton Corbin, Tyler Farr, Clint Black, Natalie Grant and duo Thompson Square, among others.

