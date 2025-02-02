FOX Corporation, FOX Sports announce Super Bowl LIX charitable commitment and community initiatives

FOX Corporation announced a charitable commitment totaling more than $400,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, the company announced on Monday.

The charitable commitment, through the company’s ongoing FOX Forward and FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund community impact initiatives, comes as FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX from New Orleans on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

"FOX is honored to provide scholarships and resources to empower the next generation of leaders from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana community as they pursue their goals and work to build a bright future for New Orleans," FOX Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said.

FOX Sports Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer Eric Shanks and FOX NFL Reporter Kristina Pink will present the charitable contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana CEO Angel Nelson this week during a ceremony at the New Orleans tech center.

It will support Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana’s 10 clubs state-wide to create a long-lasting, positive impact for youth in the area. The efforts address the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana’s civilian, and U.S. military-connected, youth population’s life and workforce preparation needs, along with refurbishing the organization’s New Orleans tech center for the 21st century.

Through the Company’s FOX Forward and FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund corporate social responsibility initiatives, FOX is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana (BGCMLA) to implement and operate CareerLaunch, a cornerstone Boys & Girls Clubs of America program designed to support Club teens’ journey to explore future vocations, make sound educational decisions and find success in the professional world.

FOX’s legacy investment also replaces the organization’s outdated laptops and overhauls its wireless systems supporting 1,500 youth, updates its New Orleans tech center and purchases new sports equipment to retain and reengage the Club’s teen population.

Through the FOX Forward initiative, FOX is directing additional support for 400 military-connected youth at the Boys & Girls Club installation on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans (NASJRBNO). The efforts expand BGCMLA’s Life and Workforce Readiness programming, offering financial literacy education, career readiness curriculum, career pathway exploration and more through NASJRBNO’s Teen Employment Program.

The charitable commitment also establishes a number of scholarships to be distributed to BGCMLA youth over multiple years.

The FOX Forward Military Youth Scholarship is a first-of-its-kind military youth offering for teens who successfully complete the Teen Employment Program. The FOX Forward Military Youth Scholarship is available to all BGCMLA youth who successfully complete CareerLaunch programming.

The FOX Sports Super Bowl LIX Scholarship, awarded to BGCMLA’s representatives for the annual Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year and Military Youth of the Year competitions, will empower the recipients’ pursuit of life and career opportunities through higher education and vocational credentialing.

In support of BGCMLA’s teen youth, Pink will host an exclusive panel discussion exploring career pathways in sports media and technology.

The FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund was established in 2020 through the FOX Sports Supports community impact program and is designed to benefit nonprofit partners in its Super Bowl host cities, furthering the program’s mission to create and advance fighting chances for underserved youth and our nation’s military heroes. The legacy grants through the FOX Forward and FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund initiatives highlight the Company’s commitment to the New Orleans community and the legacy Super Bowl LIX on FOX leaves behind in Louisiana.

To learn more about FOX’s corporate social responsibility programs, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com and www.FOXSports.com/Supports. For more information about the organization the Company is supporting visit www.BGCMetroLouisiana.org.