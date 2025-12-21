DNI Gabbard warns ‘Islamist ideology’ threatens Western freedom at AmFest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard delivered a blunt warning about "Islamist ideology" at a high-profile conservative gathering Saturday, casting the threat as fundamentally incompatible with Western freedom.

"The threats from this Islamist ideology come in many forms," Gabbard told an audience at Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) annual AmericaFest conference.

"As we approach Christmas, right now in Germany they are canceling Christmas markets because of this threat."

Gabbard, who oversees the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies, said the ideology stands in direct conflict with American liberty.

"When we talk about the threat of Islamism, this political ideology, there is no such thing as individual freedom or liberty," she said.

Gabbard’s remarks were notable given her role overseeing the nation’s intelligence community, a position that traditionally avoids overt ideological framing in public remarks, particularly at partisan political events.

Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest has become a marquee gathering for conservative activists, lawmakers and influencers, where national security, immigration and cultural issues are increasingly framed as part of a broader ideological struggle.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to a request for comment clarifying whether Gabbard’s remarks reflected official U.S. intelligence assessments or her personal views.

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk positioned the organization as a hub for conservative youth activism, frequently hosting high-profile figures who frame political and security debates in ideological terms.

The charged nature of modern political activism has also raised alarms about political violence, with authorities increasingly warning of threats tied to large public gatherings.

European security officials have raised security alerts around holiday events in recent years following a series of Islamist-inspired attacks, including deadly incidents in Germany, France and Belgium, prompting heightened police presence or temporary cancellations at some Christmas markets.