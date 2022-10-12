Former Philadelphia officer blames 'radical' DA Krasner for crime surge: 'It's like walking through Baghdad'

Violent crime continues to ravage Philadelphia as shootings and homicides devastate area residents.

Retired Philadelphia police officer Nick Gerace told "Fox & Friends First" where he is placing the blame.

"This all extends to Larry Krasner, our failed, radical district attorney here in Philadelphia," he told Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus on Wednesday.

"This man is a serial killer by proxy," he added.

Gerace said the city has already seen 3,300 shootings this year, an increase from the 2,300 that took place for all of last year.

"Shootings have skyrocketed since Larry Krasner took over. They are up 95%," he said.

Gerace added that the Philadelphia area has already experienced problems with record-number carjackings for 2022 and there is no justice for those committing the crimes.

"[Krasner] is either letting criminals out of prison early, he's dropping charges, he's going into the courtroom, and he's just slandering cases so these criminals can get off in this world," he added, emphasizing how dangerous the streets have become.

"Right now it's like walking through Baghdad. You can't go through the city of Philadelphia without being armed. It's pathetic."

A recent incident involving a 13-year-old boy who died after being shot in the face multiple times stunned the community as well as Gerace, who argued that no repercussions exist in the juvenile justice system anymore.

More shootings took place in Philadelphia Wednesday when three SWAT officers were shot while serving an arrest warrant.

A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson told FOX 29 reporter Hank Flynn that shots began to ring out when officers hit the suspect's door.

The shooter inside the house was killed and at least three suspects are in custody following the incident.