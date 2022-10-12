3 Philadelphia SWAT officers shot while serving homicide arrest warrant, suspect killed: reports

A suspect was killed in a shooting that left three SWAT officers wounded in Philadelphia early Wednesday after officers served a homicide arrest warrant to a suspect who then barricaded himself inside a residence, according to local media.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 10th Street in North Philadelphia's Poplar section around 6 a.m., FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Two of the officers were shot in a leg, and the third was hit in the chest, according to the station.

The officers were rushed to a hospital and were reportedly in stable condition. Two of the officers were expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday.

Three individuals were seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs, according to the station.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told the station that officers returned fire at the suspect inside the home. The suspect was killed in the exchange.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a written statement that the department was "tired" of sending officers into harm's way "to serve warrants on suspects who have no business being on the street in the first place."

"We are tired of arresting the same suspects over and over again, only to see them right back out on the street to continue and sometimes escalate their criminal ways," Outlaw said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner also released a statement following the shooting.

"We are relieved and thankful that the three officers who were seriously wounded in the line of duty this morning are expected to survive," Krasner said. "We hope their recoveries will be quick and complete."

Police did not immediately release additional information about the shooting.