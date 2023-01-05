Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason: NFL in 'uncharted waters' after Hamlin injury

With positive news on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's recovery, fans are left wondering what steps the National Football League will take to prepare for the playoffs after the cancellation of Monday night's game.

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason told "America's Newsroom" Thursday that the league is in "uncharted waters" following a contest that had major implications for the AFC playoffs before Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter.

"I think the NFL will do the smart thing, and I'm sure that they've been in consultation with all the teams and the owners that are involved in this particular situation. And the league is bigger than the individual team, regardless of how the fans feel. And most of these owners are going to do what the league is asking them to do," Esiason said.

"The commissioner has broad powers due to the league's bylaws. So the AFC, by virtue of, I would think, saying that the Bengals-Bills games is a no contest, meaning that they'll have played one less game than everybody else in the league, they'll probably look at winning percentage on the AFC side to decide who will get the number one seed."

Despite questions over the remaining NFL season, Damar Hamlin's recovery and overall health remains the primary concern for fans and the league.

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills press team released a statement on Twitter saying Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" and appears "neurologically intact," which Esiason called "awesome news" for his family and teammates.

Esiason highlighted the noteworthy developments in player safety which he believes were crucial to treating Hamlin.

"There are over 20 doctors that are available to every team, every game. Local trauma centers are on call just because they know that there's a game going on in their city," he told co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

"Damar Hamlin was taken right to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which is one of the top trauma centers in the country. So he was at the best place in time for what happened to him, unfortunately, to get the best care. And that's one of the reasons why he's up and neurologically intact, which is really, really important for all of us."

While some critics have called out the aggressive nature of the sport, Esiason argued football has radically changed in terms of player safety.

"When I was playing, it was completely different than where we are today. We're much more aware about player safety and what's going on on the field, and I'm happy to see that there's been growth in that area," he said. "One of the things that we were fighting for as players back in the early '80s when we went on strike was player safety issues and longevity and long-term disability benefits and things of that nature. And a lot of that stuff has come to the forefront through the players and the owners."

Despite the risk associated with the sport, Esiason explained that for the athletes, the danger is part of the game they love to play.

"I will say that whether you're in the military, you're a fireman, a policeman, whatever you do for a living, and you are going to be put in danger, you know that there's a chance that somebody or yourself could either be injured or killed in the line of duty. It takes a special person to be in that world," he said.

"And we as athletes are special people, too, because we put ourselves at risk in the sport that we love and that we play."