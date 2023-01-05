Joy Behar roasted for remarks on Republicans and football: 'Is this her worst take ever?'

District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to react to "The View" politicizing football and Joy Behar's statements that conservative men primarily push kids into the sport. Host Todd Piro asked whether this was Behar's "worst take to date."

‘THE VIEW’ ISSUED MORE THAN 30 LEGAL NOTES, DISCLAIMERS IN 2022: REPORT

BEVERLY HALLBERG: Right now we are united and supportive of Damar Hamlin, and it only took roughly two days for Joy Behar to turn this into something absolutely political. And I take issue with her polling data as well and some of her data as a whole, because what we do know, and I'm going to say this as a female who loves the NFL, there was a recent SSR sports poll that showed that 46% of the avid NFL's sports base is women. And I know there are a lot of women watching this program today who love the NFL as well. So I think what this really comes down to is Joy Behar has to make everything about politics, including what I think she really dislikes, which is what she views, is the NFL has toxic masculinity.