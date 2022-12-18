Former NFL player blasts Dems' 'toxic masculinity' push: They’re breaking down 'everything' God made men to do

Amid a masculinity crisis that has been vastly exasperated by the radical left, former NFL player and philanthropist Jack Brewer slammed the Democrats for their "toxic masculinity" narrative, arguing that the "soft men" on the left are "poisoning" the American male youth.

"When it comes to fatherlessness and when it comes to the family, they don't want to talk about that. And it's really sad in that, again, I point to the men. I don't blame the women on the left. I blame the soft men on the left that are going in and poisoning our young boys and men with this filth. They're killing each other in the streets," Brewer said on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" Saturday night.



Many Democrats have attributed the rise in violence in young American men to toxic masculinity; however, Brewer points the finger at fatherlessness and the impact that living in a stable home environment has on a child's socio-cognitive and socio-emotional development.

According to research conducted by the America First Policy Institute - which Brewer cited during his ‘Unfiltered’ appearance, Saturday - in a study of 56 school shootings, only 10 of the shooters (18%) were raised in a stable home with both biological parents.



82% grew up in either an unstable family environment or grew up without both biological parents together.

Brewer sourced an additional study from the America First Policy Institute that stated fatherless children are 20 times more likely to be incarcerated than children raised in dual-parent households, a number that he said is "insane to think about."

"When you start looking at the data, and the left always likes to talk about numbers and stats when it fits their narrative. But when it comes to fatherlessness and when it comes to the family, they don't want to talk about that," Brewer told Bongino.

According to Brewer, Democrats' strong-willed narrative painting masculinity as negative is confusing young men and breaking down "everything that God designed men to do."

"Shame on these men. These men on the left, it's their responsibility. You look at these numbers, and you see fatherlessness the way that it is. And for them to go around and talk about masculinity as if it's something that's a negative thing when you have all these young boys that are confused…" Brewer argued.

"They're telling them they can pick their gender; they go to school, they don't hold them accountable. They don't understand what hard work means anymore. It's like everything that God made men to do, the left is trying to break it down."

"It's absolutely ridiculous to start teaching young boys that they shouldn't take care of their family or want to dream and live to grow up and have children and to be that protective father for their daughters," Brewer continued.

"Men were ordained to protect their family. Men were ordained by God to protect our flock. And so they're just completely breaking that down at every angle. And it's really sad."