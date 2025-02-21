Former James Bond actress pans Amazon franchise takeover as 'absolute madness'

Classic James Bond actress Valerie Leon warned that new editions to the franchise might be very different now that it has been taken over by Amazon.

Amazon shared a press release on Thursday declaring, "Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli today announced that they have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise." It added further that "Under the terms of the new venture, Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control of the James Bond franchise following closing of the transaction."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shared Reuters’ headline, "James Bond’s long-serving producers give control to Amazon," and asked followers on the X platform, "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?" Many X users responded with images of English actor Henry Cavill.

Daniel Craig, the most recent man to portray the world-famous secret agent, told Variety, "My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them."

But Leon, who appeared in the Bond films "The Spy Who Loved Me" and "Never Say Never Again," with Roger Moore and Sean Connery, respectively, was upset at the news.

"I think it’s madness, absolute madness," the former Bond Girl said.

"We all enjoy Bond as it was. Daniel Craig was killed off in ‘No Time To Die,’ and I just don’t understand," she said in a Friday interview with "Good Morning Britain." "But of course, money was involved and that’s why Amazon have taken it over. But it’ll never be the same again, ever."

"I really think it's very sad that Amazon are doing this," she later said, but she accepted "life changes, what will be will be."

She was also asked by one of the hosts, "What’s the concern, do you think, though, that this comes in the hands of American writers, American producers, perhaps even an American actor playing James Bond. What way do you think the issues lie there? What would worry you?"

"Well, it’s not a question of worrying me, because life changes and everything moves on and changes," she said. "I just - the Bond franchise was very British, and it won’t be anymore. And obviously, if they make films, they won’t go into the cinema, they’ll probably be - I don’t know… everything is so changed now, it just won’t be the same, and I’m very old-fashioned anyway."

Multiple controversies around the franchise have surfaced in recent years as fans have mulled over whether Bond should be cast in the future as another race, as gay, or as a woman, changes that have been mocked by critics, including actors from Bond films themselves.

Some have argued that the most progressive aspects of American culture have already influenced the Bond franchise.

Ian Fleming Publications, which published the original James Bond novels, authorized a novel to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III in 2023. The novel was widely panned by conservative critics for being influenced by "American-style wokeness" and having a villain inspired by modern right-wing politics.