Pritzker urges 'unified response' from Democrat, Republican governors after Border Patrol shoots armed man

After a Border Patrol officer fatally shot an armed individual in Minneapolis on Saturday, Democratic governors outside the state jumped to echo Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's condemnation of the Trump administration.

"Masked federal agents in Minnesota just shot and killed another person. We must put a stop to Trump’s ICE. Now. Stop the funding, stop the occupations, stop the killings," Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on X.

"I am asking my fellow Republican and Democratic Governors across the nation to have a unified response," he said in a follow-up post. "We must all stand against the lawlessness being inflicted in our states."

Kathy Hochul, the Democrat governor of New York, also weighed in on X.

"Another horrific outcome from a federal operation that has clearly spun out of control," she said. "Americans have had enough of lawless conduct masquerading as enforcement. President Trump is responsible for putting a stop to it."

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Walz called immigration officers "untrained."

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening," Walz said. "The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

At a press conference later Saturday, Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino said the officer involved in the shooting was "highly trained" and had been serving as a Border Patrol agent for 8 years.

Bovino said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement officers were conducting an operation targeting Jose Huerta-Chuma, an illegal alien with a criminal history including domestic assault to intentional conflict bodily harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license, early Saturday morning.

During the operation, another individual approached U.S. Border Patrol agents with a nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun, Bovino said.

"The agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted, fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, a Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots, Bovino said. "Medics on the scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene."



President Donald Trump reacted to the incident in a Truth Social post.

"This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!" Trump said on TRUTH Social, attaching a photo of a firearm DHS says it recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Trump then questioned why Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has "$34 Million Dollars in her account," and asked where "Tens of Billions of Dollars" of Minnesota's money has gone, apparently referencing recent reports of massive fraud in the state.

"We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy. We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW," Trump continued.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded that the Trump administration remove immigration enforcement officials from the city.

A Border Patrol member shot an armed individual on Saturday at the intersection of East 26th Street and Nicollet Ave. Minneapolis officials have since identified that person as 37-year-old White man, a resident of Minneapolis believed to be a U.S. citizen.

"I just saw a video of more than six masked agents pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death," Frey said during a midday press conference. "How many more residents? How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end? How many more lives need to be lost before this administration realizes that a political and partisan narrative is not as important as American values? How many times must local and national leaders plead with you, Donald Trump, to end this operation and recognize that this is not creating safety in our city?"

Frey said he was tired of local officials being told to turn down the temperature, and that his community members are stirring up "vitriol" in the streets. He demanded that the administration "reflect" on the ongoing chaos in the city, and ask themselves whether they are achieving peace and safety.

"If the goal was to achieve peace and safety, this is doing exactly the opposite," he said. "If the goal was to achieve calm and prosperity, this is doing exactly the opposite."

"So to President Trump, this is a moment to act like a leader. Put Minneapolis put America first in this moment," he continued. "Let's achieve peace. Let's end this operation. And I'm telling you, our city will come back. Safety will be restored. We're asking for you to take action now to remove these federal agents."

DHS told Fox News that the suspect was armed with a gun and two magazines. The department said that the officers attempted to disarm the suspect, who then "violently resisted."

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene," DHS said in a statement earlier Saturday. "The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID — this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Fox News' Rachel Wolf, Paul Mauro, Bill Melugin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.