Former ICE director blasts Kamala Harris' border claim: 'Everyone knows they're lying'

Former Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey called out VP Kamala Harris on ‘Fox & Friends First’ Monday for claiming the southern border is secure despite thousands of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. each day.

JONATHAN FAHEY: Everyone knows they're lying about it. And maybe they're hoping when she's on 'Meet the Press' or one of these shows that maybe the people watching that show are not aware of the issue; they will believe her because there's not a lot of broader coverage of the issue. But it really is bizarre because it's so obviously not true. And remember, a year and a half ago, her issue was working on the root causes of illegal immigration, which at that point I think was the bad weather in Guatemala, you know, just complete nonsense. And just to come out here and say our border is secure is an insult to the American people, an insult to our Border Patrol agents, our law enforcement agents that know it's not true, and they know it's not true because of the administration's policies encouraging massive illegal immigration prohibiting them from enforcing our border, from preventing drugs from coming in, and for enforcing our national security to a level to keep us safe.

