Former Education Sec. Betsy DeVos on student loan handout: '100% illegal'

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ripped the Biden administration Monday on "The Ingraham Angle" for promising a multibillion- dollar student loan handout.

BETSY DEVOS: Well, Sean, first of all , it’s a hundred percent illegal.The president has no authority to just wave a magic wand and suddenly forgive billions and billions of dollars in student loan debt. Congress has the power of the purse, not the president. Secondly, it is totally unfair to all of those who have not taken out student loans. Two out of three Americans who have not attended a four-year college or university. And for those students who faithfully have been paying their student loans down, how does that work for them?

Not to mention the veterans who have earned their tuition and earned the privilege of attending higher education because of their service. It is fundamentally unfair. It is wrong. And not only that, but it doesn’t solve any problem. All it does is mean a political payoff to voters that Biden and his administration hope to attract in November.

