Former DHS official hails ICE raid on Georgia EV plant as 'great deterrent' against hiring illegals

Homeland Security targeted massive Hyundai-LG battery facility in largest single-site operation

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
South Korea working to bring home citizens detained in Georgia ICE raid Video

South Korea working to bring home citizens detained in Georgia ICE raid

Fox News' Madison Scarpino reports on South Korea's efforts to get over 300 of its citizens out of an ICE detention center and President Trump's reaction. Former DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Fahey also weighs in.

A sweeping immigration raid at a Georgia electric vehicle battery plant left hundreds in federal custody last week, adding to the Trump administration's growing list of high-profile enforcement actions.

Former DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Fahey says news of the raid is a powerful "deterrent," sending a message that companies can no longer undercut American workers and businesses by hiring people who are in the country illegally.

"This raid was a great deterrent to ensure that people here are working legally," Fahey said Monday on "America's Newsroom."

TRUMP BACKS ICE RAID AT HYUNDAI PLANT, BUT SAYS US NEEDS FOREIGN EXPERTS TO TRAIN AMERICANS

Immigration raid at a facility in Georgia

Workers are escorted by federal agents following an immigration raid at Hyundai’s battery plant construction site in Georgia. (ATF Atlanta)

"Illegal people aren’t allowed to work, and businesses aren’t allowed to profit from using illegal workers."

The facility, a $4.3 billion to $7.6 billion Hyundai–LG Energy Solution (LGES) joint venture located approximately 20 miles outside of Savannah in Ellabell, was raided last Thursday in the largest single-site operation carried out by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The facility, which is still under construction, is slated to supply batteries to Hyundai’s nearby Savannah EV plant and stands as the largest single industrial investment in Georgia’s history. 

Fox News national correspondent Madison Scarpino appeared at the site Monday, where she relayed Homeland Security's claim that everyone arrested in the raid had either crossed the border illegally, had expired worker visas, or was not supposed to be working on a visa waiver program.

SOCIAL MEDIA FIRESTORM AFTER MASSIVE GEORGIA IMMIGRATION RAID: 'TAKING BOLD ACTION'

Hyundai Motor Group building in Georgia

A view of the Hyundai Motor Group facility in Georgia, part of a multibillion-dollar EV and battery project. (The Associated Press)

Scarpino said an attorney representing two of the people detained told Fox News his clients were working in the U.S. legally.

Fahey disputed that claim on-air.

"There was a federal judge that issued a search warrant for this, so that judge found that there was probable cause for criminal law violations going on there, mainly with the employers," he said.

LGES told Fox News Digital in a statement that they are "closely monitoring the situation and gathering all relevant details." 

"Our top priority is always ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and partners. We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities," the statement continued.

Homeland Security officers arrest 475 illegal migrants at Hyundai facility Video

Hyundai also said it is aware of the raid but believes that none of its workers were detained. 

"As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company," Hyundai told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

"We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate."

Some employees worked for subcontractors at the site.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

