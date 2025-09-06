Social media firestorm after massive Georgia immigration raid: 'Taking bold action'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media erupted across the political spectrum following Thursday's federal immigration raid at a Hyundai mega plant in Georgia, which resulted in the arrests of about 475 suspects, most of whom were Korean nationals.

The raid, about 20 miles outside of Savannah, was part of a long-term investigation and is one of many notable worksite operations that have occurred amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Hyundai officials said they do not believe any of their direct employees were arrested, but said they "comply with all laws and regulations." LG Energy Solution, which also plays a role in the plant, also said it will work with authorities.

Some took aim at the fact that the facility was touted by former President Joe Biden, as both Democratic and Republican politicians have hailed the project as a win for American manufacturing. The EV manufacturing part of the facility is not believed to have been impacted, but the under-construction battery facility was the focus of the multi-agency effort.

MASSIVE DHS RAID HITS GEORGIA HYUNDAI FACTORY THAT BIDEN TOUTED AS MAJOR VICTORY FOR 'NEW AMERICAN JOBS'

"Even when Democrats pretend to be America-First, they are secretly America Last. Every. Single. Time. That is truly unbelievable," scientist Matt Van Swol posted to X.

"We as an American company with legal workers are always cut out of those mega projects, because we are too expensive. Finally this problem gets addressed," Maik Peters, CEO of Pitco Engineering, posted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

"Time to pull the licenses of these construction companies for hiring illegals," another user wrote.

FEDERAL AGENTS ARREST HUNDREDS AT HYUNDAI PLANT CONSTRUCTION SITE IN GEORGIA

Others criticized the Trump administration, as the South Korean government also expressed concerns about the operation.

"Completely incredible. Lutnick and Trump brag about getting South Korea to invest billions in the U.S., then turn around and arrest South Koreans who were here temporarily in the U.S. to help Hyundai set up a factory in Georgia. The stupidity burns," writer James Surowiecki posted.

Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., wrote that the raid was an "act of cruelty and injustice" by the Trump administration.

"Reportedly, U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents have also been wrongfully detained," she posted. "This administration is actively working to instill fear and chaos within our most marginalized communities. Due process is not optional, it is the law. The administration needs to follow it and abide by the constitutional rights of every worker affected."

FEDERAL AGENTS CONDUCT IMMIGRATION RAID IN LOS ANGELES DESPITE FIERCE OPPOSITION FROM DEMOCRAT MAYOR

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said that Democrats enabled the illegal immigration issues in the U.S. "for far too long."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s no longer the case under President Trump and Operation Take Back America. I applaud the Trump Administration and our brave law enforcement officers for taking bold action to put American workers first and protect our communities from the scourge of illegal immigration," Carter wrote. "For anyone who thinks they can take jobs from hardworking Americans and give them to illegal immigrants, take note: not under Donald Trump’s watch."