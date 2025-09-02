Former Chicago police official says Democrats are 'afraid' a Trump crime crackdown in the city would work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former head of the Chicago Police Department Jody Weis called out the two top Democrats in Illinois, arguing they are afraid of being humiliated by President Donald Trump successfully bringing down crime in the city.

After Trump caused shockwaves with his crackdown on crime in Washington D.C., Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warned the president against trying to interfere in Chicago. But Trump declared in no uncertain terms on Tuesday, "We're going in. I didn't say when, we're going in."

Weis spoke to National News Desk that same day, chastising Pritzker and Johnson for opposing Trump’s federal assistance efforts to combat crime.

OBAMA SLAMS TRUMP'S USE OF NATIONAL GUARD TO HELP CITIES FIGHT CRIME AS 'DANGEROUS TREND'

After criticizing the city’s high level of Black-on-Black crime, Weis lamented that "the governor and the mayor said they don’t want any help. So, to me, when you refuse help you are saying you are happy with the numbers – and that is absolutely unacceptable in Chicago right now."

He also criticized Pritzker specifically for walking near the lake in the early morning as if to show Chicago is safe, proposing, "Let him walk in the Austin neighborhood or the Inglewood neighborhoods at 11 o’clock, because that’s where many of his constituents live – and they’re not going to feel safe."

"I think they are afraid that people will see what can be done if politicians commit to taking action and really want to make a difference," Weis said. "That’s really the only reason I can think of because otherwise, it makes no sense.

"And if you look at what Mayor Muriel Bowser has done in D.C. – she’s embraced it and it’s made a huge difference. I wish they would learn from her."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

After Trump announced his plans to deploy National Guard troops and assume oversight of the Metropolitan Police Department, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser initially expressed concern. However, she admitted at a press conference last week that the federal surge has had a noticeable impact on one of America's most dangerous cities, including a whopping 87% reduction in carjackings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pritzker and Johnson and did not receive an immediate reply.