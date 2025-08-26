Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Chicago restaurant owner slams city leadership over crime: 'We want law and order'

Chicago business owner says he has 'been a Democrat for so many years,' and that 'this is not what Chicago used to be'

Preston Mizell
Chicago restaurant owner blasts Democrats soft-on-crime policies: ‘we want law and order’ Video

Chicago restaurant owner blasts Democrats soft-on-crime policies: 'we want law and order'

A Chicago business owner blames Democrat leaders in the windy city for rampant crime as Trump considers intervention.

A local Chicago resident blasted Democrat leaders in the city as President Donald Trump considers federal intervention to clean up rampant crime that has plagued the windy city.

Sam Sanchez, owner of the local restaurant and late-night club Moe’s Cantina, Third Coast Hospitality Group, and a member of the Illinois Restaurant Association, told Fox he has "been a Democrat for so many years," and that "this is not what Chicago used to be."

"The city is not safe," Sanchez told Fox News Digital in an interview. "For the mayor and the governor to go on TV and use us as statistics, as numbers, I mean, we're human beings, we're talking about real time." 

Chicago restaurant owner Sam Sanchez bashed city and state leadership over crime.

Fox News Digital interviewed Chicago's Moe's Cantina owner Sam Sanchez, who said, despite being a Democrat for so many years, he is fed up with crime in the city.  (Fox News / Getty Images)

DC ARRESTS SURPASS 1,000 AS TRUMP-BACKED CRACKDOWN ENTERS 12TH HOMICIDE-FREE DAY

"What's happening right now, real time, the mom who lost a five-year-old child doesn't care how many murders were done ten years ago, what we care about right now," Sanchez added.

Last weekend, Chicago saw its unfortunate routine crime cycle, leaving 6 dead and nearly 30 injured as a result of violence, including a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the head.

President Trump indicated he was considering the same type of federal intervention he recently deployed in Washington, D.C., to the city of Chicago at a press conference last Friday, saying the city could be "our next one after [D.C.], and it won't even be tough."

Photos showing Johnson and the city

Mayor Brandon Johnson has frequently been criticized for his management of Chicago. (Fox Chicago / Chicago Police Department)

PRITZKER RAILS AGAINST 'UN-AMERICAN' POSSIBLE NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT BY TRUMP

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slammed the president at a presser outside Trump Tower on Tuesday, telling reporters that "what President Trump is doing is unprecedented and unwarranted. It is illegal. It is unconstitutional. It is un-American."

Sanchez blamed the consistent crime on weak prosecution, telling Fox that the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity‑Today (SAFE-T) Act signed into law by Pritzker in 2021 has kept dangerous criminals on the streets.

The law allows judges to decide pretrial release based on risk rather than a criminally charged individual’s ability to pay cash bail. It also places limitations on the use of police force and bans chokeholds by officers. 

A patch on the uniform of a Chicago police officer

The Chicago police logo on a policeman during a college basketball game between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Wintrust Arena on January 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

OPINION: CHICAGO’S CRIME CRISIS IS A NATIONAL DISGRACE — TRUMP MUST STEP IN NOW

The SAFE-T Act also enables incarcerated criminals to reduce their sentence by participating in various programs, drug treatment, or for exhibiting good behavior. 

"The request for detention to keep [criminals incarcerated], they keep ignoring it, they're released, so, we're headed in the wrong direction, and we've been heading in the wrong direction for years," Sanchez told Fox. It does have to be curved. If they cannot amend the SAFE-T Act, then it should be removed from the books."

The White House released a lengthy fact sheet detailing Chicago crimes committed as well as testimony from residents on Monday as President Trump weighs whether to intervene in the city, despite criticism from Democrats and Illinois leaders. 

Trump speaks at a Cabinet meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025, in Washington, DC. This is the seventh cabinet meeting of Trump's second term.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"We're tired of the crime," Sanchez explained. "We want law and order."

"If President Trump could help us prosecute these violent repeat offenders, any gun crime should be prosecuted by the federal government."

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

