Barack Obama

Obama slams Trump's use of National Guard to help cities fight crime as 'dangerous trend'

The former president cited an interview discussing Trump's threat to send National Guard troops into New York and Chicago

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Dems have differing responses to Trump's crime crackdown Video

Dems have differing responses to Trump's crime crackdown

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on the latest in President Donald Trump's countrywide crime crackdown and more on 'Special Report.'

Former President Barack Obama warned of "dangerous trends" emerging from the Trump administration, saying its policies "put the liberties of all Americans at risk."

On X, Obama cited an interview with Ezra Klein of The New York Times and a journalist on "The Ezra Klein Show," during which they discussed President Donald Trump's threat to send National Guard troops into New York and Chicago, the former president's hometown.

"This interview, which is also available as a podcast, provides a useful overview of some of the dangerous trends we’ve been seeing in recent months regarding federalization and militarization of state and local police functions," Obama wrote on X.

CHICAGO RESTAURANT OWNER SLAMS CITY LEADERSHIP OVER CRIME: 'WE WANT LAW AND ORDER'

Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump

Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump at a church. Obama on Thursday warned of the "erosion of basic principles" in the present day.  (Getty Images)

"The erosion of basic principles like due process and the expanding use of our military on domestic soil put the liberties of all Americans at risk and should concern Democrats and Republicans alike," he added.

Trump has suggested launching a federal crackdown to combat crime in Chicago, similar to what is happening in Washington, D.C.

"Governor Pritzker had 6 murders in Chicago this weekend," Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social, referring to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. "Twenty people were shot. But he doesn’t want to ask me for help. Can this be possible? The people are desperate for me to STOP THE CRIME, something the Democrats aren’t capable of doing. STAY TUNED!!! President DJT."

ILLINOIS DEMOCRAT LEADERS BLAST TRUMP PUSH TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD TO CHICAGO

FBI agent patrols in D.C. metro station

An FBI agent stands by as District of Columbia Metro Transit Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department officers detain three people at L'Enfant Plaza metro station in Washington.  (AP)

Threats to send in the National Guard to help combat crime in blue cities have elicited outrage from Democrats.

Earlier in the week, Trump criticized Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson over the city’s crime rate. The governor has said he will resist any federal intervention.

"I say, 'Mr. President, do not come to Chicago. You are neither wanted here nor needed here,"' Pritzker told reporters this week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to reporters outside Trump Tower in Chicago

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks to reporters in front of Trump Tower in Chicago as he denounces a potential plan by the Trump administration to deploy National Guard troops to the city. (Chicago Tribune)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

