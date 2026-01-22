Expand / Collapse search
Former British PM urges Trump to dismantle UN, citing international body's ‘bad decisions’

Liz Truss says international institutions have been 'infiltrated by China' and need to be called out

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Liz Truss urges Trump to dismantle UN amid Greenland deal talks Video

Liz Truss urges Trump to dismantle UN amid Greenland deal talks

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss praises President Trump’s Greenland framework, argues Europe is falling behind on security and criticizes the U.N.’s influence on major sovereignty and defense decisions.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss urged President Donald Trump on Thursday to dismantle the United Nations, arguing the international body has become ineffective and driven by what she called a series of "bad decisions."

"The United Nations hasn't worked for ages. I think there are much better uses for the building in New York than what it is currently being used for," Truss told "Fox & Friends First." 

"I'd strongly encourage President Trump to follow through and start dismantling it as an organization because it is driving these very bad decisions, like the Chagos Islands," she said, referencing a U.N. court opinion finding that the United Kingdom improperly removed the islands from Mauritian administration in the 1960s.

Truss, who briefly served as the U.K.'s prime minister in 2022, criticized the country's Labor Party leadership for allegedly discounting British and American interests in favor of "international institutions."

TRUMP WARNS US CAN NO LONGER THINK ‘PURELY OF PEACE’ AS HE PUSHES FOR GREENLAND CONTROL

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and President Donald Trump in a side-by-side split photo

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and President Donald Trump (Alex Ellinghausen/Australian Financial Review via Getty Images; Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Britain should be standing up for itself. Of course, we should refuse to abide by this judgment, but we have a prime minister who is beholden to these international institutions," she said.

"This is what we're seeing at Davos, we're seeing European leaders beholden to those international institutions, many of which have been infiltrated by China, and they need to be called out."

Truss claimed many Britons oppose transferring the islands and blamed pressure from the United Nations and leaders like Prime Minister Keir Starmer for pushing the move.

STATE DEPARTMENT DECLARES 'INTERNATIONAL BUREAUCRACIES' WILL NO LONGER GET 'BLANK CHECKS' FROM THE US

United Nations facade

United Nations headquarters in New York City on July 16, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tensions have also recently flared between European leaders and President Trump amid his push to reach a deal involving Greenland, including his threat to use tariffs as leverage in negotiations.

On Wednesday, however, Trump announced that a "framework of a future deal" had been reached for a potential Greenland agreement and rescinded his tariff threat.

Trump announces framework for Greenland deal Video

Truss said the deal was "something that needed to happen."

"The Arctic has become a key geostrategic field where there is [a] huge threat from Russia and China. Something needed to happen, and I'm glad that there is now a framework where allies in the U.S. and Europe can get on with doing the deal."

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

